'I knew Mount would pick me out' - Goalscorer Hudson-Odoi hails 'amazing' Chelsea team-mate

The duo teamed up for their side's first goal at Rennes on Tuesday in a game they ultimately won 2-1

Callum Hudson-Odoi has hailed the vision of Mason Mount after his team-mate picked him out with a fantastic long pass for the club's opener against on Tuesday.

Mount collected the ball near midfield in the first half and found Hudson-Odoi with an incisive through ball, before the winger calmly finished when in alone against the goalkeeper.

The goal gave Chelsea the lead before Rennes equalised the match late through Serhou Guirassy. But substitute Olivier Giroud would grab a stoppage-time winner for the Blues to seal a 2-1 victory and a place in the last 16.

The Blues have now won six matches in a row in all competitions, but Hudson-Odoi has urged his side to keep their feet on the ground.

"Everybody is playing well at the moment but we want to keep improving," Hudson-Odoi told BT Sport.

"I need to take each opportunity I get when I'm in the team. I want to keep getting goals and assists and working hard for the team. I'm happy with the three points."

The 20-year-old saved particular praise for Mount, saying his team-mate's "amazing" vision was on full display on his 22nd-minute goal.

"I know Mason, he works really hard and presses well in the middle of the pitch so as soon as he got the ball I knew I was in front of the full-back," Hudson-Odoi said. "His vision is amazing and [I knew] he'd pick me out so I got in there and got the goal."

The Blues can now turn their focus to the Premier League, with a massive London derby coming up on Sunday against league-leaders .

Chelsea are in third, two points behind Spurs and , and Hudson-Odoi is feeling bullish about his side's chances of picking up all three points at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We'll go in there trying to win, we're confident and playing well at the moment. We've got to recover well and hopefully get the win there," Hudson-Odoi said.

The two sides have already met once this season, with Tottenham coming out on top after a shootout in the in September.