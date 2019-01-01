'I hope they're here next year' - Bosz hopes Brandt, Havertz & Tah stay at Leverkusen

The trio have been linked with moves away from the BayArena and the coach does not seem to know whether they will remain at the club next season

head coach Peter Bosz has admitted he is unsure about the futures of top talents Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz and Jonathan Tah.

All three players are well regarded in the and are rumoured to be key summer targets for some of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer.

Havertz has been linked with Arsenal and Bayern Munich, and has been billed as the ‘next Mesut Ozil’ in his homeland.

Defender Tah is reportedly a target for and , despite signing a new contract with Leverkusen in February.

Meanwhile, Brandt is perhaps the most sought-after of the three talents and his superb performances at club level mean he has become a regular on the international stage for .

There has also been added speculation surrounding the midfielder’s future given that he has a release clause in his contract.

With the trio attracting so much attention from other clubs, Bosz seems unsure whether they will remain at the club next season.

“It's hard to say if they'll play together here next year, I do not know, but I assume they're here,” said Bosz.

“There is a lot of discussion about Julian's exit clause at the moment, the others have none.

“He's having fun in his new position and learning a lot there, but all three are not done yet, so I hope the three stay together for at least a year. But, as a coach, you can only hope, you cannot decide."

Bosz was appointed as head coach of the Bundesliga outfit in December 2018 and is enjoying his return to management after a disappointing spell in charge of , where he was fired after just four months.

"I knew that after my time in Dortmund the next step would have to work out for me,” he said.

Article continues below

“The squad is talented, there is quality and it's fun to work with these players. It’s fun to work with young players who want to get better, even the more seasoned players like the Bender twins are interested. You can tell if that's real, that's great fun.”

Leverkusen are currently sixth in the table and sit five points off , who occupy the final spot.

Next up for Leverkusen is a trip to on Friday, before hosting the following week.