‘I have to grab every chance’ - Chong hoping to make impact in Europa League

The Man United youth product believes he could be given more first-team opportunities in Europe this year

youngster Tahith Chong has revealed he is hopeful of getting more playing opportunities in the this season.

The Red Devils begin their European campaign in midweek against Astana of Kazakhstan and, much like and did last year, many believe United will rest their first-team stars in the early parts of tournament.

Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opt to select a reserve side, he will likely hand many of the fringe members of his squad more on-field minutes.

Chong is one such player who could benefit from this, although his manager has already shown faith in the 19-year-old’s ability. Chong came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Leicester City at Old Trafford and featured in last season’s famous victory against .

Solskjaer has already proved his willingness to give youth a chance, with the likes of Chong, Mason Greenwood, James Garner, Axel Tuanzebe and Angel Gomes all being handed first-team opportunities since the Norwegian took charge last December.

“When Ole Solskjaer took over, the young players were lifted,” Chong told the Mirror. “I felt I was dreaming when he gave me a chance in the game against PSG.

“It’s something I dreamt about when I was a kid in the West Indies and I still have the picture in my mind when Marcus Rashford scored the crucial goal for 3-1 in injury-time.

“But at the end of the day it is all down to me. I have to deliver and grab every chance which the manager gives me.”

Chong has played five first-team matches for Man United - all of which have come under Solskjaer - and he looked particularly impressive when when introduced against Leicester.

The winger, who was born in Curacao - a Dutch Caribbean island - has opted to play for the at international level and was part of their latest Under 21 squad.

As for United, Saturday’s win moved them above Leicester and into fourth place in the table. After the visit of Astana on Thursday, the Red Devils then face a trip to take on next weekend.