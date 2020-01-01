'I have to go back' - Coutinho preparing for Barcelona return

After enjoying a successful season in Germany, the Brazilian will head back to Spain but isn't certain how long he'll be there

Philippe Coutinho is unsure what his future holds ahead of his return to from .

Coutinho completed his loan spell at Bayern by winning the title after a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Sunday.

The international is expected to make a permanent move from Barcelona this close season with the former star linked with a return to the Premier League.

More teams

Coutinho, who came off the bench against PSG, said he was eager for a strong 2020-21 season – but he is unsure where that will be.

"I haven't thought about this. I have to go back and I want to work hard to have a great year," he told Movistar+ . "I don't know if [it will be] in Barcelona."

As Barca finished 2019-20 trophy-less, Coutinho won a treble at Bayern, who crushed the giants 8-2 in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Coutinho scored a brace in that game and also came off the bench against PSG as Kingsley Coman's second-half header was enough in the final.

It meant PSG were denied a maiden Champions League title, but Coutinho still had praise for his international team-mate Neymar, who was left in tears after the match.

"I told him that he had a great season and he is going to fight for this and to be the best in the world," he said.

Asked about his playing future before the final, Coutinho stressed it hadn't crossed his mind.

Article continues below

"My mind is fully focused on the competition. It’s a unique opportunity for us. I’m very happy to be in the Champions League final," Coutinho told Esporte Interativo. "On my future, I haven’t thought about it because I’m only thinking about the final."

Coutinho ended the 2019-20 season with 11 goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions with an ankle injury seeing him miss eight of Bayern's last nine games.

The 28-year-old scored the same number of goals last season with Barcelona but managed only five assists with the club less than impressed with his output as they opted to send him out on loan.