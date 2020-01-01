'I hate to see others suffer' - Arsenal legend Kanu on his Covid-19 charity drive

Owerri is the Nigeria legend’s first port of call as he continues his mission to assist his compatriots amid the coronavirus pandemic

great Nwankwo Kanu has donated relief package to residents of his home town in Owerri as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shake the global economy.

Food items, sanitisers, soaps and protective equipment were donated in Imo state’s largest city, as nearby cities will also benefit from this largesse in the coming days.

Apart from that, several communities were educated on how the virus can be prevented and controlled by observing simple hygiene measures.

The two-time African Player of the Year has opened up on why he is a vanguard of a philanthropic drive amid the lockdown in the eastern part of .

“I value life and more importantly I hate to see others suffer, so that was my major motivation for choosing to embark on this project,” Kanu told Goal.

“This is my own little way of reaching out to the struggling families during this trying period and also to show them that my heart is always with them.

The coronavirus pandemic no doubt has left a hurtful effect on people. You will agree with me that while many have been rendered jobless, many find it very difficult to feed themselves.

“So far, we have visited several communities to share food items and relief materials. God helping me and with the support of Nigerians, I hope to do more because I find joy putting smiles of people’s faces.

“Alongside my team, we have also embarked on sensitization walks in both urban and rural areas for them to know that coronavirus is very real while demonstrating to them how to keep a healthy lifestyle as it concerns handwashing with soap and water. I believe we can limit the spread of the virus.”

Since launching the Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF) in 2000, the foundation has saved the lives of more than 560 Nigerian children.

2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the foundation that is working tirelessly towards opening a specialist hospital in Abuja, but the outbreak of Covid-19 seems to have unsettled concluded plans to play a football game, have a dinner and a concert to raise funds.

Even at that, the former Super Eagles captain claimed a statement will be released as soon as a decision is taken on the next line of action.