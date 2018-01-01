'I fully identify with the club' - Lewandowski wants to end career at Bayern

The Poland international has become rejuvenated this season and wants to remain at the Allianz Arena after missing out on the chance to leave

Robert Lewandowski has ended any remaining hope Real Madrid have of luring the striker away from Bayern Munich after confirming his desire to end his career with the Bavarian giants.

The 30-year-old was linked with moves to Santiago Bernabeu and Premier League side Chelsea in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain were also said to be keen and Lewandowski himself confirmed "several offers" were submitted for his services.

And though in the summer it was clear that Lewandowski was keen to leave the Bavarians, the striker now remains keen on staying at the Allianz Arena.

"There's a very good chance I'll be here for a long time yet," Lewandowski, who is contracted until 2021, told Sport Bild.

"I'm not thinking about going anywhere else. Since putting the rumours to rest, my heart has been 100 per cent with Bayern.

"I fully identify with the club. I could definitely see myself ending my career at Bayern."

Lewandowski has enjoyed a fine start to the 2018-19 campaign, scoring 22 goals in all competitions and he leads the Champions League scoring charts with eight.

He is five goals away from eclipsing Claudio Pizarro as the highest scoring overseas player in Bundesliga history and feels he can perform at his peak until he reaches 35.

"I have a plan to play at the top level at least until I'm 35," Lewandowski told The Guardian earlier this year.

"I feel I'm just starting the best period for a striker. I'm mature and have a lot of experience.

"If I'm healthy, I will play in Europe as long as possible – and then move on. We will see."