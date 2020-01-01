'I find this offensive' - Sarri angry as his Juventus future is questioned after Champions League exit

The Italian's position at the helm of Italy's biggest club is seemingly under threat after their continental exit

Maurizio Sarri says talk about his future as coach is 'offensive' after the champions were dumped out of the at the round-of-16 stage by side .

Needing to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in six months ago prior to the coronavirus-forced break, Juve managed to win the home tie 2-1 but were eliminated on away goals.

Speculation has been growing that Sarri's position at the Old Lady is under threat despite winning the Serie A title last month - by an eventual one-point margin ahead of .

However, the Italian tactician railed at the suggestion that he could be sacked imminently, insisting Juventus' directors will make their decision on his future based on the entire campaign.

Sarri also added that while he wasn't personally affronted by the rumours of his demise, they were insulting towards the officials charged with deciding his fate.

"I don’t think directors of a top level will make a decision based on one match," Sarri said to Sky.

"They are going to evaluate the whole season. I find this kind of question offensive, but not towards me, it’s offensive towards the directors.

"I have a contract, I’ll respect it and I don’t expect anything."

Juventus star Paulo Dybala came into the match with an injury cloud surrounding his left thigh and he only lasted 14 minutes after coming on as a substitute and again succumbing to the muscle strain.

Sarri admitted the decision to introduce Dybala with 20 minutes to play was a risk but insisted that he would also have been criticised if the Argentine playmaker wasn't used.

"If I had come here without using Dybala, then I would’ve been asked why I hadn’t risked him," Sarri said. "If not tonight, then when?

"It was a risk, but Douglas Costa was out and Cuadrado had some muscular problems, he was alerting the bench that he was struggling, so we had to use the substitution slot for both Danilo and Dybala."

Sarri was dismissed as 's coach at the end of last season despite leading the London side to the title and a third-place finish in the Premier League.