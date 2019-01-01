'I felt here was home' - Tammy Abraham opens up on Aston Villa decision

The Chelsea loanee was heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in Janaury after his impressive start to life at the Villa Park

Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham has highlighted the influence of manager Dean Smith and assistant coach John Terry in keeping him at ‘home’ after snubbing Premier League clubs in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old joined the Claret and Blue Army on a season-long loan from Chelsea in August and has proven to be a bargain with 19 goals and an assist in 24 outings in the second-tier league.

His impressive performances in the first six months attracted interests from several Premier League clubs with Wolverhampton Wanderers reported to have prepared an offer of £18 million to sign him permanently.

Despite the temptation of seeking greener pasture in the just concluded winter transfer window, the forward revealed why he decided to remain at Aston Villa.

"I felt like here was home. It has been since I stepped through the door in August,” Abraham told the Aston Villa TV.

"Everyone has made me feel so welcome. Obviously, you have the gaffer and the likes of John Terry here. It feels like one big family. Everything is great here.

"Dean Smith and JT called me every day. They told me I'd continue to score lots of goals here and that they believed I could take us up.

"When someone believes in you that deeply, it gives you that confidence. You want to go out there every game and you don't just want to do the best for yourself – but for the staff, the coaches and everyone else.

"No one believed I'd still be here. When the Premier League comes for you, it's a big decision.

"I chose to stay. I believe in the manager and the players and love these great fans.

"I considered everything and decided to stay here. If I can finish as top goalscorer now, I'll be over the moon. It would mean a lot."

The Anglo-Nigerian fired blanks in Aston Villa’s goalless draw against Reading on Saturday and will set his sights on bringing Dean Smith's men back to winning ways against Sheffield United in their next Championship encounter on Friday.