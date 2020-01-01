'I feel sorry for Ter Stegen' - Bayern's Neuer saddened to see German rival concede eight goals

The veteran shot-stopper spared a thought for his fellow countryman following the Bundesliga champions' rout of the Blaugrana

goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said he was saddened to see German rival and counterpart Marc-Andre ter Stegen concede eight goals in Friday's quarter-final humiliation.

Bayern embarrassed La Liga giants Barca 8-2 in Lisbon, where Neuer's team-mates became the first team in Champions League history to score eight goals in a knockout match.

Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho braces, and goals from Robert Lewandowski, Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich saw Barca concede eight goals in a game for the first time since 1946.

Neuer – 's number one keeper – expressed sympathy towards his compatriot Ter Stegen post-match.

"I'm a little sorry for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen that he conceded so many goals," said Neuer.

"It's good for us, of course, but you wouldn't wish that to any team-mate from the national team."

On the match itself, Neuer said: "You could see that we didn't let up [for even] a minute and that we always wanted to keep playing forward. Of course, Barca are also strong offensively.

"We know that goals can come. We tried to play [towards] Barca's goal until the very end. Accordingly, we were successful."

Bayern star Thiago Alcantara, who began his career at Camp Nou, produced an impressive performance against his former side in the middle of the park.

Thiago – tipped to join Premier League champions – won two titles and the Champions League among other honours before leaving Barca for Bayern in 2013.

"For respect for my friends, the club I've been to and my colleagues, I think they are a great club and that they will turn around any situation that comes their way," the Spaniard said.

or await Bayern in the semis and Thiago added: "This result gives us more confidence, especially against a team like Barca, but we know that it was only to go to the next round and we have not won anything.

"We have played as if it were a final only to go to semi, nothing more."