‘I don’t want to be a Kaka, I want to be Reinier’ - Dortmund new boy wants to be his own man

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder wants to be remembered for his own qualities rather than compared to the Ballon d'Or winner

New signing Reinier has rejected comparisons with Kaka, the star who won the Ballon d’Or while playing with in 2007.

The 18-year-old arrived in Europe at Real Madrid from Flamengo in January and after failing to make an impression on the first team at the Bernabeu, has completed a two-year loan move to BVB, with a similar deal having proved beneficial to Achraf Hakimi.

He has started pre-season training with the outfit with a view to featuring in their squad when domestic action returns in next month, and he is eager to carve a name out for himself on his own merits.

“I don’t want to be a Kaka, I want to be Reinier,” he told the media. “It’s a nice thing to be compared to such a player, but I want to show the football player I am.

“I want to be successful with the club, win titles if possible and give the fans a lot of joy.”

Meanwhile, he said he was quick to jump at the chance to move to Germany when the door opened.

“My family and I didn’t have to think twice,” he said. “This club is known for developing players. When this option appeared, we knew it was the right one.”

Asked about his favoured role, he said: “I can play anywhere up front. Wherever the coach needs me, I'm ready. I want to help the team and do my best for the team.”

The playmaker quickly gained a positive reputation in his homeland for his attacking qualities from midfield, turning out for Flamengo 14 times in and scoring six goals before his move to .

Additionally, he has been a regular in Brazil’s youth teams, notably turning out regularly for the Under-23 side previously in 2020.

His qualities have in the past been talked up by Dortmund boss Lucien Favre, who explained: “From what I’ve seen, he’s very good offensively and a very, very good finisher.”

BVB will start the Bundesliga season with a clash against on September 19, while they will have a DFB Pokal encounter with Duisburg on September 14.