'I don't think he wants to be there' - Parker questions Pogba's commitment to Man Utd's cause

An ex-Red Devil is not certain that the Frenchman has a long-term future at Old Trafford, amid persistent links with Real Madrid and Juventus

Paul Pogba doesn't want to be at anymore, according to Paul Parker, who feels his old club need players willing to "give everything" to the team's cause.

Pogba rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before graduating to the senior squad in 2011, but only ended up staying for one full season before joining Italian giants .

The international spent four successful seasons in Turin, winning four titles and appearing in a final, while emerging as one of Europe's finest midfielders.

Pogba secured a move back to United in 2016, with it his intention to right the wrongs of his previous spell and win major trophies with his boyhood club.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old has more often than not flattered to deceive, showing only fleeting glimpses of his talent amid concerns over his fitness and attitude.

Pogba has been touted for a lucrative switch to next year, while Juventus are also thought to be keen on re-signing their former talisman.

Parker, who played at Old Trafford between 1991 and 1996, has questioned Pogba's commitment to United's collective cause, with it his belief that the midfielder's time at the club could be drawing to a close.

When asked if the World Cup winner still has a long-term future with the Red Devils, Parker told BonusCodeBets: “I don’t think so, which is something I’m not happy about.

"I think with the way things went under the previous manager, things that were said and done.

"I’m not sure he will still be there, and I don’t think he wants to be there. With the current situation at United, they need players that want to be at the club and give everything they have got for the team, fans and the club.”

Pogba has been out of action since September 30 with a foot injury, missing 13 matches in total across all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the Frenchman will not be back in time to face at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, as United look to lessen the 11-point gap between themselves and their local rivals.

One man almost guaranteed to be included on the team sheet is £80 million ($105m) summer signing Harry Maguire, who has been ever-present for the Red Devils in the Premier League this season.

Parker doesn't believe that the defender has fully justified his price-tag yet though, and thinks Solskjaer's decision to sanction Chris Smalling's loan move to was a mistake.

“[Maguire] has done okay. He has not stood out for me and for the money that United paid for him, he has not earned that," Parker added.

"You look at someone like Virgil van Dijk, who has been value for the money paid, and you would go as far to say that he has exceeded that.

"I don’t think they needed to spend that money on Maguire. They got pressured into getting him from the previous manager when they did not need to spend that type of money.

"They were pressured into getting rid of Chris Smalling, which has now been deemed as a mistake due to how well he is doing at Roma.”