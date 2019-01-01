'I didn’t think I’d find my feet so quickly' - Sarpreet Singh surprised at his Bayern Munich rise

The Kiwi talent didn't see his meteoric rise at the German giants coming so soon

Even New Zealand prodigy Sarpreet Singh has been surprised by his own progression at but is keen to take the opportunity and make his debut.

Since making the move from A-League side Wellington Phoenix at the end of the June, the 20-year-old has been named in the Bundesliga giants' Champions League squad after impressing in the first-team friendlies during pre-season.

Singh says even he didn't expect to get a chance with the Bayern first team so quickly after only a few short months and he wants to repay the club for showing the faith to sign him.

"The move from the Australian league to was a huge one," Singh told Bayern's official website. "I just wanted to get used to the game here and take it one step at a time.

"I didn’t think I’d find my feet so quickly, and of course it couldn’t have been expected that I’d get a chance with the first team after such a short period of time.

"But I hoped it’d happen and I’m pleased I can pay back the trust. I saw the move to FC Bayern as a big chance that I really want to take advantage of."

The attacking midfielder scored his first goal for Bayern's reserves earlier this month with a sumptuous chip over an on-rushing goalkeeper.

That goal and another in a first-team friendly during pre-season symbolise the incredible journey Singh has gone on since leaving New Zealand, and he feels like he is part of the Bayern Munich family already.

"The first two months couldn’t have gone better. My teammates and Sebastian Hoeness’s team of coaches with the reserves all welcomed me warmly and quickly integrated me into the team," Singh said.

"The fact I was able to travel to the USA with the first team and was trusted to get plenty of playing time there and in the Audi Cup is amazing.

"All in all, I feel that I belong to both teams and have been able to get to know several sides of the club, at the Campus and Saebener Strasse. I’m super happy.”

With Bayern signing Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic to play in attacking positions, Singh has been temporarily shunted down the list of available options.

Article continues below

But he feels he can make an impact on the reserve team and fight to make his first appearance in the German top-flight.

"With the reserves, I want to help ensure that we have nothing to do with a relegation battle in the third division," he said

"And of course if I could make my Bundesliga debut that would be a dream. However, it’s all step by step."