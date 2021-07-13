'I didn't realise we'd won!' - Donnarumma explains why he didn't celebrate after saving Saka's penalty

The Italy goalkeeper has admitted that he was waiting for confirmation of the scoreline after keeping out England's fifth spot-kick

Gianluigi Donnarumma has explained why he didn't celebrate after saving Bukayo Saka's penalty in the Euro 2020 final.

Italy lifted the European Championship trophy for the second time in their history after beating England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley on Sunday night.

Donnarumma was the hero for the Azzurri as he denied both Jadon Sancho and Saka from 12 yards, but he seemed nonplussed after the victory was confirmed before being mobbed by his team-mates.

What's been said?

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain after leaving AC Milan, has now admitted that he was unaware of the scoreline in the shootout after keeping out the Three Lions' fifth spot-kick.

Saka had the opportunity to take the contest into sudden death after Jorginho saw his effort saved by Jordan Pickford, but failed to beat the towering Donnarumma as he threw out a strong hand to palm the ball away.

"I didn't celebrate on the penalty because I didn't realise we had won," Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia.

"I was already down after Jorginho's missed penalty and I thought we had lost, but instead I had to continue.

"Now, with VAR, they always look at your feet because you can't be in front of the line, so I turned to the referee to see if everything was okay.

"Then I saw my team-mates coming towards me and everything started from there. I didn't understand anything!"

What happened before the shootout?

Italy made the worst possible start to the match by conceding in the second minute, with Luke Shaw firing past Donnarumma at the back post after meeting a pinpoint Kieran Trippier cross.

However, Roberto Mancini's side gradually began to dominate proceedings thereafter, and got the reward for their constant pressure shortly after the hour mark as Leonardo Bonucci bundled home from close range.

The contest eventually went to extra time with the scoreline locked at 1-1, but penalties were needed after a goalless extra 30 minutes, and Italy coped best with the pressure to deny England their first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Article continues below

Donnarumma's stellar Euro 2020

Donnarumma's penalty heroics capped a superb all-round tournament for the PSG-bound star, who is now revered as one of the finest shot-stoppers in the business.

The Italian played 718 minutes during his country's seven matches, more than any other player, and recorded three clean sheets en route to becoming the first keeper since Peter Schmeichel in 1992 to win the Player of the Tournament accolade.

Further reading