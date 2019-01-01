'I didn't enjoy pressure' - Former Chelsea captain Terry admits he does not miss playing

The Blues legend is now assistant head coach at Championship side Aston Villa after hanging up his boots at the end of last season

Former captain John Terry insists he does not miss his playing days after moving into coaching and admits he put himself under pressure late in his career.

Terry left the Blues in 2017 to spend a season as club captain at , leading them to a 1-0 play-off final defeat to , and announced his retirement last October shortly before rejoining Villa as head coach Dean Smith's assistant.

Since replacing Steve Bruce, Smith has improved the Villains' league position by two places to 13th but has struggled to maintain consistent results, with Villa remaining eight points off the top six.

When asked if he has missed playing, Terry told Sky Sports: "Do you know what? I haven't. Missing the Monday to Friday, I get that, but the pressures of games...

"It's funny because you watch games like the League Cup final, you want to still be playing, but the pressures that surround it, and the pressures I put myself under later on in my career, I probably didn't enjoy, and that's why I'm enjoying retirement."

Chelsea's poor form in 2019, which has caused them to lose away fixtures to , Bournemouth and , has led to speculation linking Terry as a replacement for current head coach Maurizio Sarri.

The stand-off between Sarri and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday has fueled rumours of the Italian's imminent departure, and Terry certainly has a wealth of experience under big-name managers at Stamford Bridge.

He played under the likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte at Chelsea, and said he tried to learn something from each of them.

"I always took an interest in what was going on; with certain managers there were things I liked, and a lot of things I didn't like, and why I would do it, why I wouldn't, and what I think the players want and need," the 38-year-old added.

"I had a lot of notes from sessions I'd seen previously from really good managers, and some sessions from managers that didn't work and the players didn't enjoy."

Terry supports Smith alongside co-assistant head coach Richard O'Kelly, who worked with the Villa boss at his previous club , in the West Midlands.

And the former centre-back says he is still developing as a coach.

"It forms day-by-day," Terry says of his coaching style. "Sometimes I walk in from a training session and I'm disappointed in myself that, whether it be a passing or possession session, it doesn't go as well as you think.

"Like you always do, as a player and a coach, you always have to walk in from a training session and say: 'How can I improve, what did I do right, what did I do wrong?' Very much the same as a player. Sometimes you come in and say: 'I've nailed it,' but you have to write it down.

"It's a bit like being at school, constantly learning, and I'm like a sponge at the minute. You have to analyse yourself."