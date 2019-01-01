'I cried tears of happiness' - Griezmann reveals overwhelming emotions after Barcelona move

The France international became one of the most high-profile transfers of the summer following last week's €120m move from Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou

Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he cried tears of joy once his move to was finalised.

The forward became one of the highest profile transfers of the summer window last week following a €120 million (£108m/$135m) move to the Catalan giants, who triggered his release clause to bring him to Camp Nou

The international was the subject of controversy following the move, with former club claiming that Barcelona had agreed a deal with the player months before the end of the season – when his release clause had dropped by £70m ($88m).

None of the details mattered to the 28-year-old however, who revealed that he couldn’t hold his emotions back once he had officially become a Barcelona player.

“I called my father and I started to cry with happiness because I was there, everything was done,” he told MARCA.

“I was with my friends, my wife and my children and it was an incredible moment.”

The former Atletico Madrid forward has had no trouble bedding in with his new team-mates, who he says have welcomed him to Camp Nou with open arms.

“There was lots of stress and pressure to finalise it all, I just wanted to end my holiday and start this new challenge.

“The dressing room have welcomed me very well: players, coaching staff and doctors.

“For the moment, I'm enjoying it and let's hope I can get enough confidence to speak, be myself and enjoy.”

Blaugrana supporters will hope Griezmann can bring his regular self along from Madrid, having scored 21 goals in 48 games across all competitions last season as Los Rojiblancos finished second in .

Griezmann will have to return to his former stomping ground as an opposing player this season, something he knows could throw up a hostile atmosphere.

Article continues below

"I know there will be whistling,” he added.

“It's part of football: they really loved me and when someone leaves, it can hurt.

“It was like that at : my first visit back wasn't easy, but I will always have La Real and Atleti in my heart because they gave me so much.”