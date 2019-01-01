'I could have scored one of Brewster's goals!' - Klopp plays down Liverpool youngster's impact after friendly win

A brace against Tranmere Rovers won't be enough to convince the Reds boss of his talents - but the youngster seems to be on the right track

manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with the impact made by his fringe players in Thursday's friendly victory, but warned there was more to football than just scoring goals.

The Reds got back to work with a bang at Prenton Park as they thrashed Tranmere Rovers 6-0.

Nathaniel Clyne, Curtis Jones and Divock Origi and Bobby Duncan all hit the scoresheet, as did Rhian Brewster who scored two goals before half time..

Klopp, however, was keen not to raise expectations too high on Brewster on the back of a single brace.

"First and foremost we are in 2019, we should stop talking about the player who scored two goals and overlooking what others do in the other 89 minutes," the manager fired to reporters.

"Rhian Brewster I love the boy, he is fantastic player but one of the goals I would have scored.

"He played a really good game and I saw other good performances - Harry [Wilson] and Ryan [Kent] in the first half and then in the second half incredibly strong. We knew Rhian was a good player before.

"Why should I play it down? I just don’t want to talk after a game about the guy who scored two goals. I saw a really good game and Rhian is a fantastic player. We can talk about him no problem. I don't want to play him down or it down."

Brewster is yet to make his competitive debut for the Reds, but Klopp suggested if he works hard he could figure in his first-team plans this season.

"One hundred per cent [it is a big season] but it depends on him as well. Divock Origi stays which is good news, Bobby Firmino is still there," he added,

"Rhian Brewster is a top striker, he is a top talent and I have told him already that he has an important role this year but how important depends on him. We will see. He has to play different positions as well - the centre, wing is possible I think, we will see how we line up, but there will be opportunities for him. I am sure,

"Rhian Brewster, Oxlade-Chamberlain didn't play last year, all the young boys didn't play for us last year. The transfer market is open. We will see what we do, but I don't think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time.

"They should be happy and get confidence from it, but it is not like we are running around saying we are winners 24 hours a day. It looked tonight like they are all confident. During the season we have to go for winning something new and not look back. We want to play the best season we can play.

"It is a difficult pre-season for us - Sadio [Mane] is the [African Cup of Nations] semi-final which means he has two more games and will come late, the Brazilians have finally finished a 13-month season. We will not have a pre-season together just a week before we start the games. We looked tonight like we can find some solutions. It was a good sign for us, but we have to be better than last season."