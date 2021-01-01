‘I checked my alarm clock seven times’ – Musiala reveals his feelings before first Bayern Munich training

The 18-year-old has recollected his anxiety the night before he was asked to join the Bavarians' senior side

Jamal Musiala has revealed he was very nervous before his first training session with Bayern Munich's senior team in February 2020.

The youngster teamed up with the Bavarians’ youth team in the summer of 2019 after leaving Premier League side Chelsea.

The attacking midfielder delivered eye-catching performances for Bayern Munich's youth set up to earn a promotion to the first team.

Musiala revealed he was checking his alarm and could not sleep for most of the night.

"The night before, I checked my alarm clock six or seven times to make sure I wouldn't oversleep. I didn't sleep much either,” Musiala told the club website.

“When I got to the dressing room, no one was there because there was a meeting. I didn't dare sit down anywhere, in someone else's seat. I just stood around and waited - until Joshua Zirkzee came and helped me."

The midfielder has now made 27 appearances across all competitions for the Allianz Arena outfit this season, scoring four goals, amid other dazzling displays.

Musiala has recollected his journey to stardom and the role his parents played in helping him achieve his target of becoming a professional footballer.

“He was a good footballer himself, even if not at a professional level. I started playing football when I was three, in front of the house with my father,” he continued.

“We'd pass the ball back and forth, I'd have to dribble it out, or he'd go in goal. When I was four, I went to my first club, where I played with kids who were a year older.

“My mother drives me there [to training] and picks me up again. I am infinitely grateful to my parents. They've always supported me in everything and literally brought me all the way to Sabener Strabe."

At 18 years, Musiala is one of the youngest players in the Bundesliga and revealed how he outwits his more established opponents.

"I always had to deal with bigger and stronger opponents. In order to succeed, I had to find other solutions and learn how to use my physique in the right way,” he added.

“At school in England, I also played chess. There you have to be very proactive, always looking at what your opponent might do. I liked that."

Musiala will hope to have a chance to continue his fine performances when Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig in their next league game on April 4.