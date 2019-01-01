'I can’t play in every position' - Zaha calls on Palace team-mates to pull their weight

The Eagles star feels his club are asking too much from him and wants to see more from his team-mates

attacker Wilfried Zaha has stressed he "can't play in every position" for the club as he called on fellow players to step up.

Roy Hodgson's side currently sit 12th in the Premier League and have scored a league-low three goals so far this season.

Zaha, who struck 10 times in Palace's last campaign, is yet to score in 2019-20 thus far but he believes his teammates must lighten his burden.

“As much as I do on the pitch, I can’t play in every position," Zaha told the Palace fan podcast HLTCO .

"I give 100 per cent, but there are 11 on the pitch and everyone needs to pull their weight. I do my job, but everyone else needs to do theirs.”

The 26-year-old was keen on a move away from Selhurst Park over the summer but found a potential transfer to blocked by the club.

While disappointed about his transfer limbo, Zaha has vowed that his head and heart still remain with Palace.

“What happened in the summer happened," he said.

“There were things I was told that did not happen and I was not happy about it. But I’m still a Palace player and want to do well for the club.

“The fans care about your well-being and I will always love Palace - whatever happens.”

Ahead of Sunday's league clash against , Hodgson admitted he has been expecting more from Zaha in front of goal but backed him to find form.

“I have been very pleased with him, but I can’t deny the fact he hasn’t had an assist or a goal," Hodgson said on Friday.

“Very few people have scored goals - we’ve only scored three - so it is quite easy to remember who the goalscorers were.

“We expect a lot more from Wilf in terms of assists and goals. I think we’re going to get it."

Zaha is coming off the back of arguably his best season in front of goal where he scored 10 goals and contributed a further five assists in the Premier League.

It was a busy year for the attacker, who also spent the summer playing for at the , where he struck twice and claimed one assist as his nation were knocked out in the quarter-finals against .