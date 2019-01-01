'I can't just disappear' - Ryan questions career first

The Socceroos shot-stopper had a night to forget between the sticks in the Premier League

Nine years after making his senior debut, Mathew Ryan gave away what he claims to be the first penalty of his career on Saturday in Brighton's 3-1 loss to Burnley.

The Socceroos goalkeeper was however fairly adamant the spot-kick, awarded after he brought down Ashley Barnes in the box, shouldn't have been given with the Seagulls unlucky not to be awarded one themselves just prior.

"I'm all the way up the other end. I can't see but everyone is pretty adamant that it's a penalty," Ryan told The Argus.

"Then it's the first penalty I've ever given away in my career. I don't like to commit myself in there, stood up, haven't gone to ground one-on-one.

"I've turned to try to move, I slipped or something. I've ended up the floor and he's coming round over the top of me.

"I can't just disappear into thin air, so I'm not sure what more I can do.

"I don't know if it's a harsh decision or not, I haven't seen a replay of it. I didn't go to take him out or anything like that."

The penalty, which Barnes converted, left Brighton 3-0 down before they grabbed a late consolation goal through Shane Duffy.

Winless in their past six Premier League matches, Ryan's side currently sits 14th - just three points clear of the relegation zone.