'I broke my leg for Nigeria but...' - Siasia hits out at government for neglecting him

The former striker believes more should be done to help the legends who represented the West Africa country

Ex-Nigeria international Samson Siasia has hit out at the government for abandoning their legends in their time of need.

The former striker played for the Super Eagles from 1984-1999, making a total of 51 appearances and scoring 16 goals in the process.

He was among the players who won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title and has also had two stints as a coach of the national team.

Despite his sacrifices, the now 53-year-old believes he is not getting what he deserves and was neglected by his country.

"I am a legend, I have played, broke my leg for this country, and also coached," Siasia said as quoted by AllAfrica.

"If I played for America - yes I have an American passport but I played for Nigeria - if I was like Michael Jordan, [the American government] would take it upon themselves.

"The Nigerian government has not done well when it comes to my case."

Recently, the government approved the promise made of rewarding the 1994 Super Eagles squad with houses.

Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three members of the technical crew received their houses already.

Those who are entitled to get the houses are Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

Others are Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.

However, the former striker suggests that is not enough and the Head of State should be approached on issues affecting former players.

"Now they said they gave us houses after 27 years, are we supposed to be jumping up?" Siasia posed a question.

Article continues below

"I am not happy, I don't know if [President] Buhari does not watch TV or does not know what is going on, or if [Sports Minister Sunday Dare] is afraid to approach him.

"He is a person, you can approach him if things like this happen."