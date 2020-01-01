'I am positive, I am strong, morale is good!' - Matuidi posts update after coronavirus diagnosis

The World Cup-winning Juventus and France midfielder has been in self-isolation since team-mate Daniele Rugani also tested positive

Blaise Matuidi has shared a rallying call and a reassuring update on his condition after testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday .

The and midfielder, 32, was the second player at the Turin club to test positive, after defender Daniele Rugani became the first Serie A player diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.

Matuidi was exhibiting no symptoms, and has been in voluntary self-isolation since last Wednesday.

He posted on Instagram: "I am an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, aware that I have the privilege of being a professional footballer and therefore benefit from regular and excellent health monitoring.

"If I had not been, perhaps I would never have known I was. I am positive, I am strong, my morale is as high as that of my family.

"I am positive. I am positive, I am strong, morale is good.

"I am positive, we will collectively emerge stronger from this test.

"Thank you for your messages of friendship and support. Let us remain disciplined and united.

"I am positive, we will do it."

has been one of the country's worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with the country on lockdown as the Italian government looks to curb its spread.

has been suspended until April 3, though it is increasingly unlikely that sporting events will resume so quickly. Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has suggested play could return at the beginning of May.

Euro 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021 , with the and also set to be pushed back in the calendar by UEFA.

The current hope is that the domestic seasons can be completed one way or another by June 30, though this isn’t a concrete deadline.

A number of key footballing figures have been stepping up in recent days in an attempt to help in the fight against coronavirus.

On Wednesday, announced the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge would be used as accommodation for National Health Service (NHS) staff .

Meanwhile the German national team has donated €2.5 million to WirHelfen , which provides aid and resources across the country.

Elsewhere in , owner Dietmar Hopp has thrown his support behind the idea of a ‘solidarity fund’ , with the ’s richest clubs contributing to help smaller clubs stay afloat during the pandemic.