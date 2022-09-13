'I am a normal person with a heart' - Spurs boss Conte reveals Buckingham Palace visit following Queen's death

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has revealed that he joined the crowds paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace following her death.

Conte saddened by Queen's death

Says decision to pause football was correct

Spurs' season resumes on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? Conte has explained how he felt compelled to pay his respects to the monarch when news of her death was confirmed on Thursday.

WHAT THEY SAID: “What happened in England in the last few days is a shock,” Conte said. "She was 96 years old and for me honestly it was very difficult to believe that she had died: in your mind, you think that the Queen is immortal.

"I live in London and on Friday, there is an atmosphere and I went to Buckingham Palace like a normal person – because I am a normal person with a heart – to live this situation because for sure I will remember this for the rest of our lives. And then the Premier League took an important decision to stop and showed great respect for the death. I will keep this in my heart and my mind for the rest of my life."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte has become the latest footballing figure to pay tribute to the Queen. In the days that have followed her death a whole host of players and managers, including David Beckham, Pele and Gareth Southgate, have posted messages of support on social media.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Conte was addressing the media ahead of Spurs' Champions League meeting with Sporting CP on Tuesday. Tottenham's Premier League game against Leicester will go ahead on Saturday too, despite some London games being postponed due to events surrounding the Queen's funeral.