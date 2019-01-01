Hunt: Bidvest Wits' policy was not to buy any players this season

The former SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows manager has dismissed reports that the club is struggling financially

head coach Gavin Hunt has opened up about the club's reluctance to go on a spending spree in recent years.

The majority of Hunt's signings came as free agents during the off-season, and the experienced mentor said this was the club's policy not to buy any players this season.

The 55-year-old complained about the number of players he has at his disposal compared to his fellow counterparts.

However, Hunt knows he has to soldier on and make it work with the players he has.

"Well, I have got what I got. Isn't it? We bought one player. We are fighting and we are doing very well with the players that I got... with those 21 players. Everybody else has 35 players but I've got 21 players," Hunt told the media.

Hunt dismissed the notion that Wits have financial problems, saying the club took the decision not to spend on money on buying players this season.

"No, we are not struggling financially. The policy was not to buy any players. So, that was the policy this season."

Hunt feels the Students should go top of the standings in their next two games as they are just four points behind log leaders with two games in hand.

"Right now, we are second on the log with two games in hand. We should go top [of the PSL log]," added Hunt.