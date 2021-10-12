Hungary fans clash with police after 'racially aggravated' offence during England match

Fights have broken out between Hungary fans and police during the World Cup qualifying match against England at Wembley on Tuesday.

Police and stewards gathered around one of the entrances to the stand as they clashed with fans, who pushed up the stairs and managed to keep the security forces back.

Images emerged of police using batons as the away fans rushed towards them.

What has been said?

The Metropolitan police issued a statement on Twitter about the incident, stating that it began as they attempted to arrest a spectator for a racist incident.

It read: "Shortly after the start of tonight's match at Wembley, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward.

"As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators. Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage."

The Football Association (FA), meanwhile, has promised to investigate.

A statement read: "We are aware of an incident in the away section during tonight's FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier at Wembley Stadium. We will be investigating and will report the incident to FIFA."

More problems between Hungary and England

The Metropolitan police increased its presence ahead of the game on Tuesday in anticipation of possible clashes between fans, despite less than 1,000 Hungary supporters expected to attend.

The FA also put in place robust procedures to deal with issues following previous problems with Hungary fans.

The match between the sides in Budapest last month was marred by racist chants aimed at Three Lions duo Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham. Objects were also thrown at players in that game and a flare was launched onto the pitch.

As a result of those chants, Hungary were ordered by FIFA to play two home games in an empty stadium and were issued a fine.

Hungary were also punished by UEFA after their fans were accused of racism and homophobia during Euro 2020.

European football's governing body ordered them to play three matches behind closed doors, though that ban does not apply to World Cup qualifying matches.

Article continues below

What happened in the game?

Hungary took the lead at Wembley after 24 minutes when Roland Sallai converted a penalty.

John Stones then pulled Gareth Southgate's team level in in the 37th minute to make it 1-1 by half-time.

Further reading