Hull City's Callum Elder selected in provisional Socceroos squad

The young full-back could be in line to make his national team debut if he recovers from injury

Australian defender Callum Elder is line to make his Socceroos debut in next month's World Cup qualifiers, if he can make a quick recovery from injury.

Elder's manager Grant McCann revealed the 24-year-old and team-mate Jackson Irvine had received notification from Socceroos boss Graham Arnold about their selection.

However, Elder suffered a calf strain on his Hull City debut against Athletic on September 15 and the left-back was still absent when the Tigers downed Luton Town 3-0 on Saturday.

He is expected to miss Saturday's home clash versus and faces a race against time to be fit as take on Nepal (October 10) at home and Chinese Taipei (October 16) away on the road to 2022.

"[Elder's injury has] been a strange one," McCann said to Hull Live. "Callum played all of the [Wigan] game and got a kick in his calf.

"He trained on the Monday and on the Tuesday was still sore. He’s got a little grade one tear in his calf.

"It’s not going to be too long. The worst-case scenario it’ll be two weeks.

"Hopefully he can be back before the international break. That’s what we’re hoping for.

"Callum and Jackson have had a letter to say he’s in the provisional Australia squad next month.

"That’s great news for him so hopefully he can be back playing for us and then travel with them."

Elder joined Irvine at Hull City from in the recent off-season on a three-year deal after failing to make an appearance during eight years at the club.

The Manly United product joined the Foxes youth academy in 2011 and progressed to their senior setup two years later before being loaned to League Two club Mansfield Town.

Elder was sent on loan a further five times during his time at King Power to Peterborough United, , Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town.

Hull City decided to give Elder a chance for this season and secured the defender from Leicester for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

He is eligible to play for Australia, and but has appeared to have chosen his nation of birth as a green and gold debut gets closer.