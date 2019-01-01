Huddersfield sign young Aussie keeper

A big move for the teenage shot-stopper

Jacob Chapman has made the leap from a free agent in Australia to the cusp of Premier League football after securing a move to Huddersfield Town's academy.

The 18-year-old is set to join the Terriers, pending international clearance, after impressing on trial and earning an 18-month deal.

Having represented the likes of Sydney United 58 and Marconi in Australia, Chapman made the move to England late last year in pursuit of a contract.

With British ancestry, the teenage shot-stopper doesn't need a work permit and will initially link up with Huddersfield's U19's side.

Chapman received the Hill Sports High School Senior Football Award in 2017 and is quickly delivering on his promise.

The Terriers are no strangers to Aussies with Socceroo Aaron Mooy recently returning to first-team action after an injury had kept him sidelined for over a month.

Huddersfield face a huge fight to avoid Premier League relegation this season after another heavy 5-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday morning.