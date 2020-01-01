How Werner won't replace unique Drogba at Chelsea - Kenya's Okoth

The London club signed the German striker with the hope he is going to boost their goal tally, the way the Ivorian did

Kenyan striker Ronald Okoth has explained why it will not be fair to compare Timo Werner and Didier Drogba at .

Okoth discusses Drogba and the German who is currently serving .

“It is always not fair to compare a younger player with a great, retired player at a club,” the former and star said in an interview with Goal.

More teams

“Players work under different managers and have to execute a different kind of play. Drogba and Werner, of course, are working in different eras so I think it would be unfair to make a comparison between the two players.

“These are two different kinds of players to say the least. I would rather see everyone conquer the league the way they want.

“It is fair for somebody to be judged to how they play and according to what they are offering currently instead of comparing him with another player.”

Chelsea recently announced the acquisition of the German striker and Okoth, a 2013 Kenyan Premier League ( ) winner with , examines whether he could be Drogba's replacement.

“I think every player has his own qualities and it is how each impacts the club but what I know is that Chelsea will not get another Drogba. It is now upon each striker to live up to expectations,” explained Okoth.

"The shoes which Drogba left at Stamford Bridge, and the fact he has been recognised with a stand, is quite a huge shoe to fill.

“It is all about consistency and good performances and again one has to see that Chelsea have always been impatient. Drogba had a considerable longer stay at Chelsea and if Werner performs well as he has been doing in the , he has all the chances of making his name at Chelsea.

“Everything favours him, age at 24 is good for him, his match stats and the fact that he scores shows that he has everything to be a success at Chelsea. He just needs to be there for a very long time to be able to replicate the same things Drogba did.”

Drogba served Chelsea in two stints; from 2004 to 2012 where he scored 100 goals in 226 appearances and in 2014/15 where he managed four goals in 28 matches. Both stints were marked by club successes and Okoth examines why the London club has not been able to get a striker like him.

“We will never have another [Didier] Drogba the same way will not have another Dennis Oliech, and also we will not have another Michael Olunga. Every player has different qualities,” explained the striker.

“The difference has always been qualities and Drogba was a special player who was a natural striker. The height and physique favoured him. Almost everything worked for Drogba at Chelsea.

“Look at players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo they just have that natural ability and I think that is what exactly Drogba had when he wore the Chelsea shirt.

Article continues below

“The inborn ability he had was exceptional and such kind of players are always seen once in a generation. That is why, until today, we have not seen another Drogba in a Chelsea shirt. It could also be the last time we are seeing players like Ronaldo and Messi.

“In Africa, we might likely struggle and go for a very long time without seeing another Samuel Eto'o. There is the type of players who would come once in a lifetime due to their unique qualities.

“That is what Drogba had.”