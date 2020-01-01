How to win a signed Liverpool jersey with New Balance

A priceless piece of Reds memorabilia is up for grabs

New Balance are in the mood to celebrate 's historic Premier League title win and are giving away a 2019-20 jersey signed by their entire team.

Jurgen Klopp's side have enjoyed a remarkable season having won 30 of their 36 league matches to date.

In honour of the Reds recent triumph, New Balance have decided to give away a signed jersey that would look great in the pool room of any Liverpool fan.

To enter, simply make a purchase of over $100 at https://www.newbalance.com.au and complete the form here .

The winner will need to present their receipt to the value of $100 or more to claim the prize and it must have been dated between July 16-29.

Winners of the prize will be announced on July 30 so enter now for your chance to win!