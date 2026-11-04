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UEFA Champions League on TV

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Viking vs. Sabah FK: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Lyse Arena

At 21:00 on 04.11.2026, Viking and Sabah FK kick off.

Viking vs. Sabah FK live: TV channel and stream

DAZN will broadcast the Champions League match between Viking and Sabah FK live. Subscribers can stream the match there.

Viking and Sabah FK: Recent form

Viking have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost 3-2 to Bodø/Glimt most recently, having beaten Tromsø 3-1 in the match before. Across those five matches, Viking scored 14 goals and conceded 12.

Sabah FK also have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They lost their most recent match 3-2 to Turan Tovuz, having beaten Slavia Prague 2-0 in the Champions League. Across the five matches, Sabah scored seven goals and conceded six.

Viking vs. Sabah FK: Line-ups

Viking vs. Sabah FK: Form

Viking vs. Sabah FK: Head-to-head record

Viking vs. Sabah FK: The tables