The 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup rolls into Vancouver as the Whitecaps host the Seattle Sounders in their first Round of 16 showdown.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders kicks off on 13 Mar at 21:00 EST and 02:00 GMT.

Match preview

The Cascadia rivalry is back on the continental stage, and it’s got some history behind it. Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders last crossed paths in the CONCACAF Champions Cup a decade ago, with Seattle taking a win and a draw in the 2015/16 Group Stage. Now, they meet again - this time in the Round of 16.

Seattle enters fresh off their 2025 Leagues Cup triumph, aiming to add a second Champions Cup title to their resume after lifting the trophy in 2022. Veteran captain Cristian Roldan leads the charge, determined to push the Sounders past the hurdle that tripped them last year, when Cruz Azul knocked them out at this very stage.

Vancouver, meanwhile, earned their spot with a confident 2–0 aggregate win over CS Cartaginés, thanks to goals from Kenji Cabrera and Sebastian Berhalter. With veteran German forward Thomas Müller in the mix, the Whitecaps are looking to channel the magic of last season’s run to their first Champions Cup Final, where they finished as runners-up.

It’s a clash of ambition and rivalry: Seattle chasing redemption and another title, Vancouver chasing momentum and a breakthrough. And with BC Place set to host the first leg, expect the atmosphere to be electric.

Muller: The player to watch

No real surprises here - one of the generation’s greatest players continues to defy time, thriving at 36 and embracing what is now his first full season in Vancouver. The Bayern Munich icon and German national team legend has seamlessly transitioned into life as a Whitecap, delivering the kind of quality that defined his career in Europe.

Since arriving last summer as a Designated Player, he’s already racked up 11 goals and three assists across roughly 1,300 minutes in all competitions, a return that speaks not only to his enduring class but also to the impact he’s had on Vancouver’s attack. For supporters, it’s been a thrill to watch a world‑renowned star bring his trademark vision, timing, and finishing touch to BC Place, proving that even deep into his thirties, he remains a difference‑maker.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

