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St Pauli vs Mainz 05 Preview
If you're travelling abroad and can't access your usual broadcaster, a VPN can help. A service like ExpressVPN lets you connect to a server in a supported region so you can watch the match as normal. Sign up at the link below to get started.
St. Pauli host Mainz 05 at the Millerntor Stadion in Hamburg in a Bundesliga fixture that matters far more to one side than the other. The home side sit 16th and are fighting to avoid the relegation playoff, while Mainz arrive in mid-table comfort in 10th.
Three defeats in their last five Bundesliga outings—including a 5-0 thrashing at Bayern Munich—leave the Hamburg side precariously placed as the campaign enters its final weeks.
Mainz, by contrast, arrive having played their way through a busy spring. Their UEFA Conference League run ended at the quarter-final stage, and they have since been able to direct their full attention back to league matters. A 4-3 defeat at home to Bayern Munich last weekend, after leading 3-0 at half-time, was a painful way to close out a week.
That collapse will sting, and Nadiem Amiri's frustration after the match underscores the point: Bo Svensson's side will be eager to respond.
For St. Pauli, this is a de facto must-win. Goals are scarce, results are poor, and the buffer above the relegation zone is too slim for comfort.
Injury doubts for both sides will influence the starting lineups. Read on for details of where to watch St. Pauli vs Mainz 05 live.
How to watch St. Pauli vs Mainz 05 with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or simply wish to access your usual streaming services from another country, you may encounter geo-restrictions. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you get around these blocks.
A VPN (such as ExpressVPN) gives you a secure, encrypted online connection. By changing your IP address to a country where the match is shown, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide follows, or see our round-up of the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
Team news & squads
St. Pauli vs Mainz 05 Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- A. Blessin
- U. Fischer
Injuries and Suspensions
St. Pauli will be without the injured R. Jones, M. Pereira Lage and S. Spari, though no suspensions have been reported for the hosts. A confirmed lineup is still pending; further details will follow closer to kick-off.
Mainz 05 are also dealing with a number of absentees. S. Katompa Mvumpa, J. Lee, and K. Bos are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions currently recorded. No projected XI has been confirmed for the visitors ahead of the trip to Hamburg.
Form
St. Pauli have managed just one draw and suffered three defeats in their last five Bundesliga outings, failing to record a win during that run. Most recently, they lost 2-0 to FC Heidenheim on 25 April; their lowest point was a 5-0 drubbing at Bayern Munich on 11 April. They have scored only four goals and shipped ten in those five matches.
Mainz 05, by contrast, have picked up one win, one draw and three defeats across their last five outings in all competitions. Most recently, they led 3-0 at half-time but still lost 4-3 at home to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on 25 April. Earlier, they drew 1-1 with Borussia Mönchengladbach and were beaten 4-0 by Strasbourg in the Conference League, though they had first won 2-0 in the home leg. Over those five outings, Mainz scored eight goals and shipped ten.
Head-to-Head Record
The most recent meeting between the sides ended 0-0 at Mainz on 21 December 2025. Before that, Mainz won 2-0 at home against St. Pauli in February 2025, and St. Pauli lost 0-3 at the Millerntor when the teams met in October 2024. Across the past three Bundesliga clashes, Mainz remain unbeaten, recording two victories and a draw.
Standings
In the Bundesliga table, St. Pauli sit in 16th place while Mainz 05 are in 10th.
For fans seeking to watch today's St. Pauli vs. Mainz 05 match, a step-by-step VPN guide is available.NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app onto your device.
- Connect to a Server: Launch the app and pick a server in the country where the match is available (e.g., UK viewer wanting a US stream should select a US server).
- Clear Cache: Your browser may still hold your old location. Clear cookies or refresh the browser to apply the change.
- Finally, head over to your broadcaster's website or app and start streaming the match.
How to watch on the Big Screen
While phones and laptops get the job done, live football deserves the big screen. Here's how to set up a VPN on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Android-based devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV can install VPN apps directly. Simply search for your VPN provider in the TV's app store, log in, and connect.
- Apple TV, Roku, and gameconsoles usually don't run native VPN apps, so configure Smart DNS (typically available in your VPN account) or mirror/cast the stream from a VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.