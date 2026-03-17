Sporting Lisbon must wipe out a three-goal deficit to keep their Champions League hopes alive as debutants Bodoe/Glimt arrive for the second leg of this Round of 16 showdown.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Sporting CP vs Bodoe/Glimt as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Bodoe/Glimt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Sporting CP vs Bodoe/Glimt kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Jose Alvalade

Sporting Lisbon vs Bodoe/Glimt kicks off on 17 Mar at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Sporting face a mountain to climb after being thoroughly outplayed on a chilly night in Norway, where Bodoe/Glimt proved to be unforgiving at Aspmyra Stadion. The Portuguese side trail by three goals - a comeback they’ve only ever managed once in European competition, way back in the 1963-64 Cup Winners’ Cup against Manchester United. History suggests it’s a tough ask, but there’s reason for optimism: Sporting have been flawless at home in this season’s Champions League, winning all four fixtures at the Estádio José Alvalade.

That perfect home record is bolstered by fresh legs too - their weekend league match against Tondela was postponed to ease fixture congestion, and key men Maximiliano Araujo and Pedro Gonçalves return from suspension.

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On the other side, Glimt are equally well-rested, having skipped the opening round of Eliteserien action. Their fairytale debut Champions League campaign has already seen them topple giants like Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, and Inter Milan. Under Kjetil Knutsen, the Norwegian outfit became the first team from their country to string together four consecutive wins in the competition proper.

With goals from Sondre Fet, Ole Blomberg, and Kasper Høgh giving them a commanding lead, Glimt now stand on the brink of history, poised to become the first Norwegian club since Rosenborg in 1997 to reach the quarter-finals. Confidence is high: they’ve won seven of their last nine UEFA two-legged ties, and every single one when holding a three-goal cushion after the first leg. Knutsen has kept faith with the same starting lineup across five straight European matches, and there’s little reason to expect he’ll change a winning formula now.

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Key stats & injury news

Sporting will still be without Fotis Ioannidis (knee), Ricardo Mangas (knee), and Geovany Quenda (foot), leaving them short of a few regulars.

The visitors, meanwhile, have no injury or suspension concerns, giving them the advantage of a full squad to select from.

Defensively, both sides have shown they can be breached - Sporting have shipped 14 goals in the competition so far, while Bodo/Glimt have conceded 17. With numbers like that, this clash has all the makings of another lively, end-to-end encounter.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SCP Last match BOD 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Bodoe/Glimt 3 - 0 Sporting CP 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: