Mamelodi Sundowns host Stade Malien at Loftus Versfeld for the CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg, and grabbing a win here would be massive in setting them up nicely before the return clash in Mali.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stade Malien as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stade Malien kick-off time

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stade Malien kicks off on 13 Mar at 13:00 EST and 18:00 GMT.

Match preview

Mamelodi Sundowns made headlines on the global stage at the FIFA Club World Cup last year, showing off their flair and proving they can mix it with the very best. But continental football is a different beast, and this is where they’ll want to really cement their dominance. Over the past eight seasons, Masandawana have consistently been in the thick of the action- four times reaching the quarter-finals, three times pushing all the way to the semis, so this stage is familiar territory.

Their opponents, Stade Malien, arrive in Pretoria carrying the weight of a bruising 4-0 defeat to Binga in their domestic league, a result that leaves them stuck in mid-table and hardly brimming with momentum. That contrast in form sets the tone: Sundowns, with the backing of Loftus Versfeld and a first leg at home, are widely expected to take control early, dictate the pace, and build a cushion before the tricky return leg in Mali.

Key stats & injury news

For Sundowns, the team sheet comes with a few headaches. Keanu Cupido is dealing with a muscle injury, while several other key names, Mothobi Mvala, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Bathusi Aubaas, and Thapelo Morena, are all carrying knocks and concerns that could affect their availability. It’s the sort of situation that forces the coaching staff to weigh up risk versus reward, especially in a high-stakes quarter-final.

On the opposite side, Stade Malien arrive with far fewer worries. They’re expected to have a full squad at their disposal, which means they can throw everything they’ve got into this first leg without the shadow of injuries hanging over them.

Form-wise, the contrast couldn’t be sharper. Sundowns are riding a wave of momentum, stringing together seven straight wins across competitions, a run that speaks to their consistency, confidence, and ability to grind out results. Stade Malien, meanwhile, limp into this clash on the back of three league games without a victory, a streak that highlights their struggles and leaves questions about whether they can handle the intensity of a side in such ruthless form.

Team news & squads

