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Today's match between Lille and Le Havre is scheduled to kick off on 3 May 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

TV channel and live-stream options for Lille vs Le Havre are listed below.

If you're travelling abroad and discover that your usual streaming service is geo-restricted, a VPN can connect you to a server in your home country and restore access to your preferred platform. For fans looking to watch live sport without interruption, ExpressVPN is a reliable choice. Sign up via the affiliate link provided.

Lille host Le Havre at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq in a Ligue 1 clash that carries real weight for the home side as the season enters its final stretch.

Les Dogues arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five league matches. Last weekend's victory at Paris FC preserved their momentum and underlined their credentials as genuine contenders at the top of the table.

Their recent success rests on solid defending and clinical finishing, and Paulo Fonseca's side will aim to maintain that form in front of their own supporters.

Le Havre arrive on the back of four consecutive Ligue 1 draws, including a dramatic 4-4 stalemate with Metz on the final weekend of April. That run has left them stuck in the lower half of the table, where the threat of relegation remains pressing.

While they have shown they can score, shipping four goals at Metz will raise concerns about defensive organisation ahead of a tricky trip to one of the division's form sides.

A point on the road against a top-four side would be a valuable haul for the visitors, whereas Lille will target maximum points to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Read on for details on how to watch this Ligue 1 clash live, including TV and streaming options.

How to watch Lille vs Le Havre with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or simply want to access your usual streaming services from another country, you may hit geo-restrictions. That's where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, creates a secure, encrypted connection. By changing your virtual location to a country where the match is broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide follows, or consult our round-up of the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lille will be without M. Caillard, H. Igamane and M. Broholm through injury. The home side has no suspended players, and the starting XI will be announced closer to kick-off.

Le Havre, meanwhile, are without injured defender S. Zagadou, while A. Sangante serves a suspension. Like Lille, they have yet to announce a starting XI, and further updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Lille head into this match in excellent league form, winning four of their last five Ligue 1 games and drawing the other. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at Paris FC on April 26, and they have not lost in the league since late March. Earlier in that run, they put four past Toulouse without reply and beat Lens 3-0 at home. In total, they have scored eight goals and conceded only one, keeping a clean sheet against Nice.

Le Havre's last five Ligue 1 results tell a very different story, with four draws and one defeat. They drew 4-4 with Metz on April 26 in their most recent outing, scoring four but conceding the same. Their only defeat in that run came against Paris FC in late March, a 3-2 loss. They have scored eight goals but shipped the same number, underscoring their recent inconsistency.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between the sides came on 30 November 2025, when Lille won 1-0 away at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the competition, Lille have won four and Le Havre none, with one match also going Lille's way on Le Havre's ground in October 2023 by a 2-0 scoreline. Lille have been the dominant side in this fixture in recent seasons, conceding just once across the five meetings while scoring nine.

Standings

Lille currently sit fourth in Ligue 1 and are firmly in the European race, whereas Le Havre are 14th—close enough to the relegation zone that every remaining fixture counts.

For fans seeking to watch today's Lille vs Le Havre clash, a step-by-step VPN guide is available.

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then install the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Launch the app and pick a server in the country where the match is available (e.g., if you're in the UK but want to watch a US stream, choose a US server). Clear Cache: Your browser may still hold your old location. Clear cookies or refresh the browser to apply the change. Start Streaming: Head over to your broadcaster's website or app and enjoy the match.

How to watch on the Big Screen

While phones and laptops get the job done, live football deserves the big screen. Here's how to set up a VPN on your TV: