Aston Villa are heading across the channel for a big European night, taking on Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the opening leg of their Europa League Round of 16 clash.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Lille vs Aston Villa as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Lille vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Lille vs Aston Villa kicks off on 12 Mar at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Aston Villa’s European journey has taken them through the Conference League semis in 2024 and the Champions League quarters last season, and now they’re back in continental action - this time in the Europa League knockouts. They booked their spot by finishing second in the new 36-team League Phase, level on points with Lyon at the top. Goals haven’t been a problem either: Villa have hit two or more in nine of their last 13 European outings, including five of their seven wins in this season’s group stage. Their only slip came away to Go Ahead Eagles back in October.

Form at home, though, has been less convincing. Since edging Salzburg 3-2 in January, injuries have taken their toll and Villa have managed just one win in seven domestic matches. That run includes a heavy 4-1 defeat to Chelsea, leaving their Premier League top-five hopes under pressure. The Europa League, then, could be more than just a distraction, it might be their safety net for next season’s Champions League.

Lille’s path has been bumpier. They had to fight through the playoff round after a mixed group stage, where they won four and lost four to finish 18th. Against Red Star Belgrade, they overturned a first-leg deficit with a dramatic extra-time win in Serbia, securing their place in the last 16 for the fourth time in five years. Since then, Bruno Genesio’s side have gone four games unbeaten across all competitions, though a late equaliser against Lorient last weekend kept them sixth in Ligue 1.

Back at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille will be hoping to lean on home advantage. They’ve won three of five Europa League games there this season, scoring at least twice in each victory. But consistency has been elusive - they’ve only managed two wins in their last eight home fixtures overall.

Key stats & injury news

Lille head into this one missing several names through injury, with Marc-Aurele Caillard, Osame Sahraoui, Hamza Igamane, Ethan Mbappe and Ousmane Toure all sidelined.

Villa have their own concerns too. John McGinn won’t be ready in time, while Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara and Andres Garcia remain out. Matty Cash and Harvey Elliott are touch-and-go. Ross Barkley, meanwhile, isn’t eligible after being left off the Europa League squad list.

History doesn’t exactly favour Lille against English sides as they’ve only managed three wins in 19 attempts. One of those, though, came against Villa back in 2002, when they pulled off a 2-0 victory at Villa Park in the Intertoto Cup semi-finals.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LIL Last 2 matches AVL 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Lille 2 - 1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa 2 - 1 Lille 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

