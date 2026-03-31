Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina are both chasing the same dream: a spot at the 2026 World Cup. With 12 years of frustration behind them, the two sides now face off in a playoff final that could finally end the wait.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round Bilino Polje Stadium

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy kicks off on 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Italy are under huge pressure heading into this playoff. After missing the last two World Cups, the Azzurri know how much is riding on this one. They may be four-time champions and winners of the delayed Euros in 2021, but their last appearance on the global stage was back in 2014.

This is the third straight qualifying campaign that’s ended with them in the playoffs. Painful defeats to Sweden and North Macedonia still linger, though they did manage to get past Northern Ireland in Thursday’s semi-final. It wasn’t pretty - after a nervy first half in Bergamo, second-half goals from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean finally settled it.

Italy’s path here was complicated. Despite winning every other game in Group I, they slipped up badly against Norway twice, losing by three goals each time. That exposed defensive frailties, but under Gennaro Gattuso, who took over from Luciano Spalletti last September, they’ve at least found their scoring touch, averaging more than two goals a game. Gattuso himself knows what it takes, having lifted the World Cup as a player twenty years ago. Now he has to guide his side past Bosnia.

Getty Images

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, are chasing their first World Cup appearance since 2014. They’ve only beaten Italy once before, a 2-1 friendly win back in 1996, but they arrive here with momentum. In their semi-final against Wales, Edin Džeko pulled them level before they held their nerve in a penalty shootout in Cardiff.

Their qualifying campaign was agonizingly close to automatic success. A late goal conceded against Austria in November cost them dearly, leaving them stuck in the playoffs. Now, with freezing conditions and a tight, partisan crowd in Zenica, they’ll hope home advantage can tilt things their way - even if they sit 58 places below Italy in the FIFA rankings.

One more win for either side, and it’s a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. For Italy, it’s about ending years of frustration. For Bosnia, it’s about making history.

Key stats & injury news

Italy are missing a couple of big names this month. Captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo is out, and Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa won’t feature either. On the brighter side, Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluca Mancini, and Riccardo Calafiori have shaken off minor knocks and are ready to play. Gianluca Scamacca, though, is still dealing with an adductor problem.

Bosnia have their own absentees. Dennis Hadzikadunic from Sampdoria is the most notable, while Sturm Graz players Emir Karic, Arjan Malic, and Jusuf Gazibegovic didn’t make the squad.

When it comes to past meetings, Italy have had the upper hand. They’ve won four of the six encounters between the sides, including a 2-0 Nations League win in 2020 and a 1-0 friendly victory just last year.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: