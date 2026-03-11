The BayArena is set for a blockbuster showdown as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with Premier League leaders Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League last‑16 tie.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal kicks off on 11 Mar at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

For years Arsenal have flirted with European glory without sealing the deal. This season, though, they’ve made a statement. Eight wins from eight in the league phase set the tone, with Mikel Arteta’s side brushing aside heavyweights like Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich, and last year’s runners‑up Inter Milan. They finished top of the 36‑team table with the best attack (23 goals) and the meanest defence (just four conceded).

The draw has only added to the optimism. With Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern, and Manchester City all kept at arm’s length until the final, the belief that 2026 could finally be Arsenal’s year is gathering pace. Chasing an unprecedented quadruple, they’ve shrugged off criticism about time‑wasting and set‑piece reliance, because the results keep coming. Their latest was a 2‑1 FA Cup win over Mansfield Town, making it eight times in 11 away games they’ve scored at least twice.

Getty Images

Leverkusen, meanwhile, are in a different place. The German champions who ended Bayern’s domestic stranglehold have lost some of their spark post the Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz era. Kasper Hjulmand has steadied the ship after the Erik ten Hag misstep, guiding them into the last-16 for a second straight year.

Their path here wasn’t spectacular - 16th in the league phase, followed by a 2‑0 win at Olympiacos and a goalless home draw to secure progression. But recent form is patchy. Just one win in their last five across all competitions, capped by a 3‑3 thriller against Freiburg, leaves them searching for consistency ahead of Arsenal’s visit.

Key stats & injury news

Arsenal’s squad news isn’t exactly encouraging. William Saliba (ankle), Martin Ødegaard (knee), and Ben White (knock) are all doubtful, while Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori also came off with problems at the weekend, leaving their availability up in the air.

Leverkusen aren’t in perfect shape either. Mark Flekken, Loïc Badé, Arthur, Lucas Vázquez, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Nathan Tella, and Patrik Schick are all nursing injuries, which could limit their options for the first leg.

Getty Images

Form-wise, the contrast is clear. Arsenal stormed through the league phase, finishing top with 24 points and a +19 goal difference. Leverkusen, by comparison, scraped through in 16th and had to earn their spot in the knockouts via a playoff win over Olympiacos.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

