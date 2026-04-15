Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter‑final, with the Gunners chasing back‑to‑back semi‑finals for the first time, while the visitors look to spoil the party under the bright lights of Europe’s biggest stage.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Arsenal vs Sporting CP as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Sporting CP kicks off on 15 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Arsenal arrived in Portugal at a ground where they had scored freely earlier in the campaign, but this time they were kept quiet until late on, with David Raya standing firm at the other end to deny Sporting. It took fresh legs from the bench to make the difference, as Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz combined to tilt the tie in Arsenal’s favour heading into the return leg. The 1-0 scoreline is significant: Arsenal have progressed in 17 of their last 18 European two‑legged ties after winning the first-leg away from home, and reaching the semi‑finals again would mark back‑to‑back appearances for the first time in their history.

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The Emirates has also been a reliable stage against Portuguese opposition, with Arsenal unbeaten in their last eight home meetings - six wins and two draws. Yet their domestic form has shown cracks, highlighted by a weekend defeat to Bournemouth that allowed Manchester City to close the gap in the Premier League title race. With a crucial clash at the Etihad looming, the Champions League offers both a distraction and an opportunity to reset momentum.

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Sporting, meanwhile, continue to push Porto in the Primeira Liga, keeping pace with a third straight victory thanks to Daniel Braganca’s strike against Estrela Amadora. The title may be out of their hands, especially with Benfica waiting at the weekend, but the chance to make club history in Europe is still alive. The challenge is steep: Sporting have never overturned a one‑goal home defeat in a two‑legged European tie, and they’ve lost 13 of their last 14 such contests after falling behind in the first-leg. Still, they showed enough in Lisbon to test Raya repeatedly, and they’ll arrive in London knowing Arsenal’s recent stumbles could give them a glimmer of hope.

Key stats & injury news

Arsenal’s squad has been stretched in recent weeks, with Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber all carrying knocks that leave their involvement in the second-leg uncertain. The only definite absentee is Mikel Merino, who remains sidelined with a foot problem.

Sporting’s situation is a little clearer: they are missing Fotis Ioannidis and former West Ham winger Luis Guilherme, but otherwise have a full group available, including Luis Suarez, who is eligible despite some confusion in the first-leg.

The history between these two clubs also leans Arsenal’s way. The Gunners have never lost to Sporting in European competition, winning four and drawing four of their eight meetings. In fact, Arsenal are the team Sporting have faced most often in Europe without ever managing a victory, which adds another layer of pressure for the visitors heading into the Emirates clash.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: