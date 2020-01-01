How to watch Sergio Aguero's Spanish lessons & David Attenborough's natural history classes

The Man City and Argentina legend is lending his services to help teach Spanish to kids in Britain during the coronavirus crisis

striker Sergio Aguero will join the likes of Sir David Attenborough and Professor Brian Cox as guest teachers on BBC Bitesize to help the homeschooling efforts of parents in the UK.

international Aguero will be teaching Spanish as part of the virtual curriculum, showing them how to count numbers in the language as part of the channel's coronavirus lockdown output.

"It's a tough time for children at the moment, and also for parents trying to keep them focused on their education from home," City's record goalscorer said.

More teams

"The BBC are doing brilliant work to help and I'm honoured to be able to play a part."

The UK's national broadcaster has assembled a diverse team of substitute teachers, with over 200 educational mentors putting their shoulders to the wheel to ensure children do not miss out on the chance to learn.

While Aguero will be using his bilingual ability to impart lessons, Sir David Attenborough will be teaching natural history, while Professor Cox will be informing children about science and the solar system.

Also joining the faculty is Mean Machine actor Danny Dyer, who will be teaching some classes on King Henry VIII, and Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker.

Lessons will run for 14 weeks and will be available to watch on demand.

It's time to be responsible and to care about each other – everyone should follow the advice of public health services, and stay at home for the wellbeing of all of us. pic.twitter.com/Z9ByA6VYul — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 19, 2020

How can I watch Sergio Aguero's Spanish lessons?

Aguero's Spanish school lessons will be shown on the BBC iPlayer and on BBC's Red Button service.

You can access the BBC iPlayer online via any web browser at this link or alternatively you can download the app to use on mobile or tablet by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The programmes will only be available to watch for UK residents.

New programmes will be available every day, with primary classes from 9am BST and secondary classes airing at 10am BST.

If you find that you cannot tune in to Aguero's lessons or miss them, the Argentine is also posting regular updates on his official YouTube channel and social media pages.

He has demonstrated to fans the thorough method of handwashing that has been advised by authorities such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and shown examples of his quarantine training regimes.

What is Bitesize?

Bitesize is the BBC's flagship children's education programme, which is aimed at both primary and secondary school students.

As the coronavirus pandemic disrupts normal life and sees schools shut indefinitely, the UK national broadcaster has put together a tailored programme of daily lessons to offer a resource for children's education.

Lessons are divided according to different age groups: from five to seven years, seven to nine years, nine to 11 years, 11 to 12 years, 12 to 13 years and 13 to 14 years.

"We’re proud that the BBC can bring together so many people to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time," said Alice Webb, who heads up the network's Children's and Education output.