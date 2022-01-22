How to watch Philippines vs Australia in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup from Australia?

Australia could not have asked for a better start to their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign as they won 18-0 against a clueless Indonesian side. Captain Sam Kerr made history as she became Australian football's greatest international goalscorer with 54 goals to her name, overtaking Tim Cahill's tally of 50.

She also became the first Australian woman to score five in an international match since Kate GIll's feat in a 15-0 win over Hong Kong in Coffs Harbour in 2007. Emily van Egmond also scored a poker and proved her mettle on the pitch.

They will look to continue their dominance against Philippines as well when they lock horns on Monday at the Mumbai Football Arena in India.

Here's how to watch Australia vs Indonesia in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup from Australia.

What time does Australia vs Indonesia start?

Game Philippines vs Australia Date Monday, January 24 Time 9 pm AEDT

How to watch Philippines vs Australia on TV & live stream in Australia?

Network Ten have the rights to telecast 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup matches in Australia.

Channel 10 and 10 Bold will air 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup matches exclusively, along with select national and regional network channels.

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will also be available for streaming through Paramount+ and 10 Play.

Philippines vs Australia: Full squads

AUSTRALIA

Goalkeepers: Lydia Williams, Teagan Micah, Mackenzie Arnold,

Defenders: Courtney Nevin, Aivi Luik, Clare Polkinghorne, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Alanna Kennedy, Ellie Carpenter.

Midfielders: Clare Wheeler, Emily van Egmond, Tameka Yallop, Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Forwards: Cortnee Vine, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Emily Gielnik, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, SamKerr, Holly McNamara, Remy Siemsen.

Philippines

Goalkeepers: Inna Palacios, Kiara Fontanilla, Olivia McDaniel.

Defenders: Dominique Randle, Tara Shelton, Hali Long, Kirsten Bugay, Morgan Brown, Isabella Flanigan, Sofia Harrison, Katrina Quillou.

Midfielders: Malaea Cesar, Tahnai Annis, Camille Rodriguez, Jessica Miclat, Anicka Castaneda, Keanne Alamo,

Forwards: Chandler McDaniel, Carleigh Frilles, Sarina Bolden, Eva Madarang.

