How to watch El Clasico in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

With the Real Madrid and Barcelona set to face off, Goal tells you how to catch the action...

The 2020-21 season started on September 12 and has seen an interesting start.

After the international break, and were top the standings.

are still eighth - a spot above as Ronald Koeman suffered the first defeat of his reign, slipping to a narrow defeat at . However, also suffered their first La Liga defeat of the season as they went down in dismal fashion at home to minnows Cadiz ahead of the El Clasico.

Now, both giants of La Liga, Real Madrid and Barcelona, will play the first El Clasico of the season. Here's how to watch the match in .



Contents

Where to watch or stream the El Clasico

El Clasico in is available to be streamed Live on Facebook . The match starts at 7:30 pm IST.

Preview: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Even in front of an empty stadium, the Clasico should still be a spectacle, as these two old rivals collide again in a meeting of the world’s biggest club sides.

Neither have been particularly convincing in recent months, as Barca pick themselves up after a horror 2019-20 and the Lionel Messi affair that utterly overshadowed their offseason.

Real Madrid won the last meeting between these two back in March, but their limitations and vulnerabilities were exposed in their 3-2 defeat by .

Barcelona, by contrast riding high after a 5-1 thumping of Hungarian heavyweights Ferencvaros, will be in fine fettle, although they will still be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who missed out with a tendon injury.

Samuel Umtiti is another absentee, while Jordi Alba is in contention to feature.

Real, meanwhile, will be able to call upon fit-again Sergio Ramos, who will start alongside Raphael Varane.

La Liga fixtures

Matchday 7

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Oct 24 12:30am Elche vs Facebook Oct 24 4:30pm Osasuna vs Facebook Oct 24 7:30pm Barcelona vs Real Madrid Facebook Oct 24 10pm vs Facebook Oct 25 12:30am Atletico Madrid vs Facebook Oct 25 4:30pm Valladolid vs Facebook Oct 25 8:30pm Cadiz vs Villarreal Facebook Oct 25 11pm Getafe vs Granada Facebook Oct 26 1:30am Real Sociedad vs Facebook Oct 27 1:30am vs Facebook

