How to watch India national team's friendly vs UAE: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Goal tells you how to catch the action from India's upcoming friendlies...

The India national team is set to play an international friendly against UAE on March 29 ahead of their World Cup qualifiers which will take place later this year.

The first friendly between India and Oman, took place on March 25, 2021 (Thursday) at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai and finished 1-1.

India now face hosts UAE at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Head coach Igor Stimac has a 27-member squad that is currently training in Dubai at his disposal.

Where to watch or stream

The Indian men's senior national team's forthcoming match UAE on March 29 will be broadcast live in India on Eurosport,

Schedule

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Mar 29 21:45 UAE vs India Eurosport

India Squad

The 27-member squad is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh.

DEFENDERS: Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef.

MIDFIELDERS: Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.



