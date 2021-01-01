How to watch El Clasico in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams
The 2020-21 La Liga season started on September 12 and set to end on May 23, 2021.
Barcelona (65 points) and Real Madrid (63) will be looking to close in on table-toppers Atletico Madrid (66) when the duo take each other on in what could be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the El Clasico on Saturday.
Here's how to watch El Clasico in India.
Where to watch or stream the La Liga
La Liga in India is available to be streamed Live on Facebook.
El Clasico Preview
Gerard Pique has been named in Barcelona's squad, despite recent struggles with a knee injury. Sergi Roberto is also back in Barca's squad after missing two months with a thigh problem.
Real Madrid head into Saturday's clash far from full strength, with several players set to miss out in addition to Hazard. Madrid's backline will be missing a number of key figures, with Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos injured and Raphael Varane out after testing positive for Covid-19.
With Ramos and Varane out, Madrid will likely start Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez in central defence as they did in the midweek Champions League win over Liverpool.
Matchday 30
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Apr 10
|12:30am
|Huesca 3-1 Elche
|Apr 10
|5:30pm
|Getafe vs Cadiz
|Apr 10
|7:45pm
|Athletic Club vs Alaves
|Apr 10
|10pm
|Eibar vs Levante
|Apr 11
|12:30am
|Real Madrid vs Barcelona
|Apr 11
|5:30pm
|Villarreal vs Osasuna
|Apr 11
|7:45pm
|Valencia vs Real Sociedad
|Apr 11
|10pm
|Valladolid vs Granada
|Apr 12
|12:30am
|Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid
|Apr 13
|12:30am
|Celta Vigo vs Sevilla
