How to watch Copa America 2021 in India: Teams, fixtures, TV channels and streams
Copa America 2021 is set to take place from June 13 and conclude on July 10, 2021.
The 47th edition of the tournament was postponed from its original dates of June 12 to July 12, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The rescheduled dates follows in the footsteps of Euro 2020, which UEFA postponed for a year.
The Olympics, which were also scheduled to take place summer of 2020, had also been pushed back for a year.
Editors' Picks
Goal tells you how to watch Copa America 2021 in India.
On this page
- Copa America 2021 Match schedule
- How to watch on TV & live stream in India
- Teams & fixtures
- Host cities & venues
- Who won the last Copa America?
Copa America 2021: Match schedule
|Round
|Date (as per IST)
|Group stage
|June 14, 2021 – June 29, 2021
|Quarter-finals
|July 3, 2021 – July 4, 2021
|Semi-finals
|July 6, 2021
|Third place
|July 10, 2021
|Final
|July 11, 2021
How to watch Copa America 2021 on TV & live stream in India
In India , the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
Copa America 2021 teams & fixtures
Initially, Copa America 2020 was to feature 10 teams from South American confederation CONMEBOL and two teams from the AFC (Asian Football Confederation).
The 2021 tournament will go ahead with 10 CONMEBOL representatives - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. This is because the two AFC representatives - Australia and Qatar - pulled out due to scheduling conflict after the AFC decided to postpone the joint qualifiers' dates for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.
Groups:
|Group A
|Group B
|Brazil 🇧🇷
|Argentina 🇦🇷
|Colombia 🇨🇴
|Bolivia 🇧🇴
|Venezuela 🇻🇪
|Uruguay 🇺🇾
|Ecuador 🇪🇨
|Chile 🇨🇱
|Peru 🇵🇪
|Paraguay 🇵🇾
Group stage fixtures:
|Date
|Game
|Time (IST)
|Jun 14
|Argentina vs Chile
|2:30am
|Paraguay vs Bolivia
|5:30am
|Jun 15
|Brazil vs Venezuela
|4:30am
|Colombia vs Ecuador
|7:30am
|Jun 18
|Chile vs Bolivia
|2:30am
|Argentina vs Uruguay
|5:30am
|Jun 19
|Colombia vs Venezuela
|4:30am
|Peru vs Brazil
|7:30am
|Jun 21
|Uruguay vs Chile
|1:30am
|Argentina vs Paraguay
|4:30am
|Jun 22
|Venezuela vs Ecuador
|3:30am
|Colombia vs Peru
|6:30am
|Jun 24
|Bolivia vs Uruguay
|2:30am
|Chile vs Paraguay
|6:30am
|Jun 25
|Ecuador vs Peru
|3:30am
|Colombia vs Brazil
|6:30am
|Jun 28
|Argentina vs Bolivia
|2:30am
|Uruguay vs Paraguay
|2:30am
|Jun 29
|Ecuador vs Brazil
|6:30am
|Venezuela vs Peru
|6:30am
Where will Copa America 2021 take place?
Brazil will now host Copa America 2021 following CONMEBOL's decision to strip Colombia of hosting duties and later co-host Argentina also pulled out due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The competition was initially set to be held across nine venues in nine cities in Colombia and Argentina.
However, following anti-government protests, Colombia was stripped of Copa America hosting rights, while Argentina's hosting rights were suspended after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.
CONMEBOL confirmed the list of hosting stadiums for the relocated Copa America, to be held in Brazil, on June 1.
|Stadium
|City
|Mane Garrincha Stadium
|Brasilia
|Arena Pantanal
|Cuiaba
|Maracana
|Rio de Janeiro
|Estadio Antonio Accioly or Estadio Olimpico de Goiania
|Goiania
Why has Brazil been chosen as Copa America host?
Who won the last Copa America?
Brazil were the winners of the previous Copa America, which took place in 2019 in Brazil.
They defeated Peru 3-1 in the final thanks to goals from Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, with Paolo Guerrero scoring for Peru.
It was the Selecao's ninth Copa triumph, moving them closer to Argentina, who have won 14 times, and Uruguay, who are the most successful team in the history of the competition with 15 titles.
Further reading: