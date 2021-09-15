Messi's Champions League debut for PSG - How to watch Club Brugge vs PSG in India?

Messi and Neymar are lined up for their first appearance together since their time at Barcelona back in 2017

PSG, with Lionel Messi and Neymar back at their disposal, are set to open their Champions League group stage campaign for 2021-22 on Wednesday away at Club Brugge, with French superstar Kylian Mbappe already breaking the net in the absence of the South American duo.

It will without doubt be an uphill task for the Belgian side against the French giants, though they enter the tie on the back of a 3-0 win over Oostende in the Belgian Pro League.

Here's how to watch Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain start?

Game Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain Date Thursday, September 16 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Club Brugge vs PSG on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 3 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team news & key stats

Philippe Clement will hope to field his strongest XI but may have to do without the injured Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo.

Most notably, both Messi and Neymar are fit and available for PSG and it could be the first time for MNM in action.

Key Stats:

Club Brugge and Paris Saint-Germain will face in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for a second season, after previously doing so in 2019-20. The French side won both games in that campaign, by an aggregate score of 6-0.



Paris Saint-Germain have played six games against Belgian opponents in the UEFA Champions League, recording five victories and drawing once. They have scored 21 goals across these six fixtures, while only conceding one goal in return.



This could be Lionel Messi’s 150th UEFA Champions League appearance and first not with Barcelona, who he scored 120 goals and provided 35 assists for in the competition between 2004 and 2021. Messi has never, however, played against a Belgian side in the competition, scoring against teams from all 17 other nations he has faced.



Since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, only Robert Lewandowski (39) has been directly involved in more goals in the UEFA Champions League than PSG’s Kylian Mbappé (37 – 21 goals, 16 assists).

