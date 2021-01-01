How to watch Amazon's Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In documentary & full details

The iconic former Red Devils manager is the latest to be at the centre of his own Amazon documentary, and is directed by his son

Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the most celebrated managers of all-time, his levels of success with Manchester United unparalleled.

His is now the subject of his own documentary, filmed while he was recovering from his brain haemorrhage in 2018.

Goal has what you need to know about Amazon's "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In" documentary and more.

What is Amazon's Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In documentary?

Amazon's upcoming documentary, centred on the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, is directed by his son Jason.

The documentary was filmed while Ferguson was recovering from the life-threatening brain haemorrhage he suffered from in 2018, when he believed that there was a danger of his memories being lost forever.

"Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In" is produced by DNA Films, who were previously behind the likes of The Last King of Scotland and Ex Machina as well as Passion Pictures, known for their work on Searching for Sugarman,

The exclusive documentary will include stories told by Ferguson about his life around and away from football, recounting his stories growing up as well as his successes with Manchester United.

He will also recount personal tales involving his family, as well as his own insight on the legendary likes of Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs and Gordon Strachan. Unseen archive footage will also be aired.

Ferguson said: “Losing my memory was my biggest fear when I suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018. In the making of this film I was able to revisit the most important moments of my life, good and bad.

"Having my son Jason direct this film has ensured an honest and intimate account.”

He then stated at a Q&A for his upcoming documentary film: "I lost my voice, just could not get a word out, and that was terrifying – absolutely terrifying.

“And everything was going through my mind: is my memory going to come back? Am I ever going to speak again?

"There were five brain haemorrhages that day. Three died. Two survived. You know you are lucky.

"It was a beautiful day, I remember that. I wondered how many sunny days I would ever see again. I found that difficult."

Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the most revered names in football, and is considered one of the greatest managers of all-time.

The Scottish manager is remembered for his glittering success as Man Utd manager, winning 22 major domestic titles, two European Cups/Champions League titles and the Cup Winners’ Cup of 1991.

His stunning achievements at Old Trafford allowed him managerial longevity never before seen in the modern era of football, with Ferguson remaining as manager of the Red Devils from 1986 to 2013.

Amazon's Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In documentary release date

Amazon will make the documentary available for streaming through its Prime service in the UK & Ireland beginning May 29.

It will also be distributed in select theatres nationwide from May 27.

Full details on how non-UK and Ireland Amazon Prime users can watch the documentary will be released soon.

Article continues below

How to watch Amazon's Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In documentary

Amazon's "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In documentary" series will be available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

New members can sign up for a free 30-day trial on the website.

An Amazon Prime subscription is £7.99 in the UK or $12.99 per month in the U.S.