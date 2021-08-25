How to watch 2021 Durand Cup in India: Teams, fixtures, TV channels & streams

Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament is back after a one-year gap...

The 130th edition of the Durand Cup is set to be organised jointly by the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of West Bengal in Kolkata, in September.

This will be the second consecutive time that the iconic football football will be held in Kolkata after the previous edition in 2019, since moving from its long time venue at Delhi.

Here's how to watch the 2021 Durand Cup football tournament in India.

The 130th edition of the Durand Cup is back in Kolkata. The finest tradition of football continues with excellent tournaments.



A stage where champions are made. Let the match begin!#DurandCup2021 #130thEdition #Legacy #Kolkata #Football #soccerleague #footballtournament pic.twitter.com/BnRr1dqKH8 — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 20, 2021

On this page

When does the 2021 Durand Cup start?

The 2021 Durand Cup football tournament is scheduled to be held in Kolkata between September 5 and October 3, 2021.

Round Date Group stage September 5-19, 2021 Quarter-finals September 23-25, 2021 Semi-finals September 27-29, 2021 Final October 3, 2021

Named after its founder, Sir Mortimer Durand, Foreign Secretary of British India from 1884 to 1894, the Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament, held between 16 top Indian football clubs across divisions.

Traditionally organised by the Indian Armed Forces, the Durand Cup was first held in Shimla in 1988 as an Army Cup. Initially open only to the British Indian Army troops in India, it was open to civilian teams from 1940 as Mohammedan Sporting defeated Royal Warwickshire Regiment 2-1 to become the first civilian team to win the tournament.

Return to top

Which teams are in the 2021 Durand Cup?

Among the 16 participating teams in the 2021 Durand Cup, five will be from India's top tier league, the Indian Super League (ISL). Theere will be three and two teams representing the I-League and I-League second division respectively, while the remaining six will be from the various Indian Armed Forces including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi.

Group Team League A Bengaluru United I-League second division A CRPF Indian Armed Forces A Mohammedan I-League A Indian Air Force Indian Armed Forces B Army Green Indian Armed Forces B FC Goa ISL B Jamshedpur FC ISL B Sudeva Delhi I-League C Bengaluru FC ISL C Delhi FC I-League second division C Indian Navy Indian Armed Forces C Kerala Blasters ISL D Assam Rifles Indian Armed Forces D Army Red Indian Armed Forces D Gokulam Kerala I-League D Hyderabad FC ISL

Return to top

2021 Durand Cup group wise fixtures & results

The group stage of the 2021 Durand Cup will be held from September 5-19, 2021.

Two teams from each group will progress to the knock-out stages consisting of two semi-finals and the final. If teams are tied on points, the rules for classification will be head-to-head points, head-to-head goal difference, number of goals scored and drawing of lots - in that order.

The opening Match will be played between Indian Air Force and Mohammedan Sporting at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Bengaluru United 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 CRPF 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Mohammedan 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Indian Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue Sep 5 Indian Air Force vs Mohammedan 4:15pm Salt Lake Stadium Sep 6 CRPF vs Bengaluru United 3pm Kalyani Stadium Sep 9 Indian Air Force vs Bengaluru United 3pm Kalyani Stadium Sep 10 CRPF vs Mohammedan 3pm Kalyani Stadium Sep 14 Mohammedan vs Bengaluru United 3pm Kalyani Stadium Sep 14 CRPF vs Indian Air Force 3pm Mohun Bagan Ground

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Army Green 0 0 0 0 0 9 2 FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 Jamshedpur FC 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 Sudeva Delhi 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue Sep 6 Jamshedpur vs Sudeva 3pm Mohun Bagan Ground Sep 7 FC Goa vs Army Green 3pm Salt Lake Stadium Sep 10 Jamshedpur vs Army Green 3pm Mohun Bagan Ground Sep 13 FC Goa vs Sudeva 3pm Salt Lake Stadium Sep 17 Jamshedpur vs FC Goa 3pm Salt Lake Stadium Sep 17 Army Green vs Sudeva 3pm Mohun Bagan Ground

Group C

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Delhi FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Indian Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kerala Blasters 0 0 0 3 0 0

Group C fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue Sep 8 Delhi FC vs Indian Navy 3pm Mohun Bagan Ground Sep 11 Kerala Blasters vs Indian Navy 3pm Salt Lake Stadium Sep 15 Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters 3pm Salt Lake Stadium Sep 18 Delhi FC vs Bengaluru 3pm Mohun Bagan Ground Sep 21 Bengaluru vs Indian Navy 3pm Salt Lake Stadium Sep 21 Delhi FC vs Kerala Blasters 3pm Mohun Bagan Ground

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Assam Rifles 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Army Red 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Gokulam Kerala 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Hyderabad FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue Sep 9 Assam Rifles vs Army Red 3pm Salt Lake Stadium Sep 12 Assam Rifles vs Hyderabad 3pm Mohun Bagan Ground Sep 12 Gokulam Kerala vs Army Red 3pm Kalyani Stadium Sep 16 Gokulam Kerala vs Hyderabad 3pm Kalyani Stadium Sep 19 Army Red vs Hyderabad 3pm Salt Lake Stadium Sep 19 Assam Rifles vs Gokulam Kerala 3pm Kalyani Stadium

Return to top

How to watch the 2021 Durand Cup on TV & live stream in India?

There is no TV telecast for the 2021 Durand Cup football tournament. Live streaming will be available on the Addatimes app.

TV channels Online stream NA addatimes

Return to top

Where will the 2021 Durand Cup take place?

The 2021 Durand Cup will be held across three venues, namely Kalyani Municipal Stadium Ground in Kalyani, the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) or the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the Mohun Bagan Club Ground in Kolkata.

City Capacity Kalyani Stadium 20,000 Salt Lake Stadium 85,000 Mohun Bagan Ground 20,000

Return to top

Who are the defending champions of Durand Cup?

Gokulam Kerala are the defending champions of the Durand Cup after a 10-man Malabarians defeated Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the 2019 Durand Cup final played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Durand Cup is unique in the sense the winners are awarded three trophies with two rolling ones (the Durand Cup and the Shimla Trophy) and the President’s Cup for permanent keeping.

Return to top

Article continues below

What is the prize money at the 2021 Durand Cup?

City Prize money Champions ₹40 Lakh Runners-up ₹20 Lakh Semi-finalists ₹5 Lakh

Return to top