UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria: How to live stream and watch the fight

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the promotion’s latest feast of MMA action

Defending UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against challenger Ilia Topuria in the headline bout at UFC 298 this February, with the action all set to unfold from Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States.

The promotion's tenth visit to the O.C. city, and first since 2022 when it played host to UFC 270 at the same venue, will pit the #3 pound-for-pound champion against his challenger in a first defense since he unified the title against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

Volkanovski arrives on the back of a loss at UFC 294 though, where he stepped up for a lightweight contest against Islam Makhachev at short notice, and will be keen to ensure he has a statement win under his belt on his return to the octagon.

Topuria though brings an unbeaten record to the table, and the Spaniard is looking to make the most of his title shot against experienced opposition, in what will be just his 15th professional mixed martial arts bout.

Elsewhere on the bill, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa will face off in a middleweight clash, while Geoff Neal will meet with Ian Machado Garry in a welterweight contest too. But just how can you watch all the action from UFC 298? Allow GOAL to give you all the details.

How to watch UFC 298

In the United States, coverage of UFC 298 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on television through Kayo Sports.

If you're new to Kayo Sports, you can try out their service with a free trial. Please note, however, that UFC 298 will be behind a pay-per-view paywall priced at $59.95.

Kayo Sports is available to stream online and you can also watch through your favourite devices including mobile, tablet, games console or directly through most Smart TVs. More information is available on the Kayo Sports website.

UFC 298 Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria Middleweight Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa Welterweight Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry Bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejud Middleweight Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov Strawweight Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern Heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa Light Heavyweight Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro Flyweight Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

UFC 298 FAQs

What are Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria’s professional MMA records?

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria face off with strong professional MMA records each across the board between them, with a combined 43 fights, 40 wins and three losses over their careers.

Volkanovski holds a 26-3 record, and has been practically unbeatable within his weight division. Indeed, two of his losses came in the step-up to lightweight against champion opponents. He has won the UFC Fight of the Night award three times.

Topuria meanwhile boasts a 14-0 record, and has not lost a professional bout since he stepped into the octagon. Only four of those wins have come through knockout though, with another eight by submission and two more by decision.

When did Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria last fight?

Alexander Volkanovski last fought in October 2023, when he took part in UFC 294 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where he lost to Islam Makhachev in a middleweight contest.

Ilia Topuria previously contested at UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria, when he upset Josh Emmett with a unanimous decision victory at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, United States.

Is there a title on the line at UFC 298 between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria?

There is one title on the line between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, with the former holding the current UFC Featherweight Championship crown.

Volkanovski is mounting his sixth defense since he claimed the crown in a bout with Max Holloway back at UFC 245 in 2019, though he has suffered two losses since in the move to lightweight.

Who will compete at UFC 299?

Even with UFC 297 yet to take place, the promotion has already confirmed the date, place and lineup for the next edition of their flagship event, with UFC 299 set to unfold at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States on Saturday, February 17.

The event will be headlined by a bantamweight championship bout between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera, billed as O’Malley vs. Vera 2. It marks a chance for the champion to claim revenge after a first-round TKO loss to his rival at UFC 252 in 2020.