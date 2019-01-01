How many trophies have the USWNT won? Record, most appearances & top goalscorers

The defending World Cup champions could be the best team in the world, but how many trophies have they won?

The U.S. women's national team are on course to win a historic fourth World Cup title after securing their spot in this year's final on June 7 against the , after they defeated in the semi-finals.

Jill Ellis' side opened their 2019 World Cup account in improbable fashion, starting with a 13-0 demolition of in the group stage followed by crucial victories against , , and .

Star players such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan have been a vital part in keeping their side's hopes for winning a fourth World Cup trophy alive.

But how many trophies have the USWNT won so far, and who have been their most important players down the years? Goal takes a look.

How many trophies have the USWNT won?

The USWNT are one of the most decorated and illustrious international sides in history, winning a record three World Cup titles – in 1991, 1995 and 2015.

Their last victory came after they defeated 5-2 in 2015 in Canda, with Carli Lloyd, Lauren Holiday and Tobin Heath all scoring.

They were runners-up in the competition once in 2011, losing to same opponents Japan, while having finished in third place three times in 1995, 2003 and 2007.

They are four-time Olympic gold medalists in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012 as well as silver medalists in 2000.

Their trophy cabinet also boasts eight CONCACAF Championships and Gold Cups, two SheBelieves Cup trophies, 10 Algrave Cup titles and seven Four Nations Tournament trophies.

Not to mention that they are also two-time champions of the Peace Queen Cup, one-time victors of the Albena Cup and have also won the U.S. Cup seven times. They also won the 2018 Tournament of Nations.

Who holds the most appearances for the USWNT?

Former Boston Breakers midfielder Kristin Lilly is currently the most-capped USWNT player with 354 appearances and scoring 130 goals, before she hung up her international boots in 2010.

She is followed by Christie Rampone, and current USWNT co-captain Lloyd in third place.

Mia Hamm is in fourth place, followed by the likes of Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach, who lifted the 2015 World Cup trophy in Canada.

Rank Player Apps Goals Years 1 Kristine Lilly 354 130 1987-2010 2 Christie Rampone 311 4 1997-2015 3 Carli Lloyd 280 113 2005- 4 Mia Hamm 276 158 1987-2004 5 Julie Foudy 274 45 1988-2004 6 Abby Wambach 256 184 2001-2015 7 Joy Fawcett 241 27 1987-2004 8 Heather O'Reilly 231 47 2002-2016 9 Tiffeny Milbrett 206 100 1991-2005 10 Hope Solo 202 0 2000-2016

*accurate as of July 5, 2019.

**bold denotes players still active.

Who is the USWNT's top goalscorer?

Wambach is the USWNT's current top goalscorer with an impressive 184 international goals to her name, and she was also named a six-time winner of U.S. Soccer's Athlete of the Year award (2003, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013).

She was also awarded the Bronze Boot and Silver Ball at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Hamm follows closely on 276 apps and 158 goals and lifted the 1991 World Cup with the USWNT, a tournament where she scored two goals.

Current USWNT starlet Morgan scored her 100th goal for her side against in a friendly game in April 2019, and made history when she scored five goals and registered three assists in the 13-0 destruction of in June 2019.

Rank Player Goals Apps Years active 1 Abby Wambach 184 256 2001-2015 2 Mia Hamm 158 276 1987-2004 3 Kristine Lilly 130 354 1987-2010 4 Carli Lloyd 113 280 2005- 5 Michelle Akers 107 155 1985-2000 6 Alex Morgan 107 168 2010- 7 Tiffeny Milbrett 100 206 1991-2005 8 Cindy Parlow 75 158 1996-2004 9 Shannon MacMillan 60 176 1993-2005 10 Carin Jennings-Gabarra 56 119 1987-1996

*accurate as of July 5, 2019.

**bold denotes players still active.