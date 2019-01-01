How many games will Alisson miss for Liverpool after red card?

The Brazil goalkeeper is set to miss out on the Merseyside derby after getting sent off against Brighton, but how many games is he banned for?

extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a home victory against on Saturday, but the performance was far from flawless.

Virgil van Dijk scored twice in six minutes to give the Reds the lead in the first half and it looked to be a routine home win – until Alisson clumsily handled the ball outside of the box in the second half, leading him to see red.

The international rushed out of his goal and raised his arms to block Leandro Trossard's effort but in doing so, got himself sent off for outside-of-box handling.

Martin Atkinson checked the VAR review and, after his decision was confirmed, goalkeeping substitute Adrian was brought onto the pitch. It made for a nervous final 20 minutes at Anfield, as Brighton scored with the resulting free-kick through Lewis Dunk.

The game would finish 2-1, though, with Liverpool cementing their status at the top of the table.

How many games is Alisson banned for?

Though straight red cards typically result in a three-match ban, Alisson will only receive a one-match suspension – not three as originally thought. He will be back in the squad for following Premier League games against Bournemouth and .

The length of punishment for red cards varies regarding the severity of the foul, and since Alisson was not involved in any malicious tackles or dissent, he will be suspended for just the one game.

Still, it's unfortunate for Liverpool, as the game that Alisson will miss is the Merseyside derby against on Wednesday at Anfield.

The Brazil international had already missed a significant chunk of the campaign due to an injury sustained during the opening Premier League game against Norwich, leaving second-choice Adrian in charge.

A win over will keep Liverpool at least eight points above second-placed Leicester and a further 11 ahead of .

Marco Silva's Everton side have struggled this season, picking up just one win in their last five league games to sit just one position above the relegation zone.

The last Merseyside derby that took place at Anfield ended in a 1-0 win for the Reds, after Divock Origi scored in the 96th minute following a disastrous clearance attempt by Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Adrian has previously done well in Alisson's absence, playing a significant part in Liverpool's victorious UEFA Super Cup penalty shootout against and maintaining a perfect, unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

Alisson was awarded the inaugural Yachine Trophy at the 2019 Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday – the honour acknowledging the best goalkeeper in the game – and finished seventh in the Ballon d'Or rankings.